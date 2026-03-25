Sonal Chauhan says she is deeply disturbed by events around, calls the world ‘very cruel’

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Sonal Chauhan has expressed her concerns over the disturbing events taking place across the world.

The actress said that all of it reflects the cruelty of the times we live in.Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a note expressing her thoughts and deep emotions.

She wrote, “To everyone asking if I am ok … By God’s garce I am absolutely fine … but THE WORLD IS NOT !!! I’ve been deeply disturbed by what has been happening in the world. A little girl being raped while the man walks away saying ‘jo bhi hua aaj maza aa gaya’ ….(sic)”

“A small child being tortured in front of his father …. Old parents being abandoned by their own children. WHERE DOES THIS END ?!?? Will we ever just get up and say - THIS IS IT !!! ??? Everything that could be wrong, is wrong with this world. We are truly living in a VERY CRUEL world… (sic)”

Sonal’s concern and post on social media reflects on the grim situation the world currently seems to be in.

A few weeks ago, Sonam Chauhan had also made headlines after being stranded in Dubai amid escalating war tensions, as the airspace was temporarily shut down back then.

She had made an appeal to the Government of India for assistance and was later safely brought back.

The actress had also penned a note thanking the Indian authorities for their swift response and support.

Talking about Sonal Chauhan on the professional front, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Jannat opposite Emraan Hashmi.

–IANS

rd/