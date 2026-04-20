India-Bangladesh trade, investment and business collaborations discussed

Dhaka, April 20 (IANS) An interactive session was held between the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI), in Dhaka on Thursday.

"The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, welcomed a delegation of newly appointed Directors of the India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) over an interactive session on 16 April 2026," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh mentioned in a post on X.

IBCCI is a platform comprising over 500 companies, which promotes bilateral trade, investment and business collaboration between India and Bangladesh. The India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) is dedicated to strengthening trade and economic cooperation between India and Bangladesh. Established in 2007, IBCCI serves as a bridge between the business communities of both countries.

According to the Indian High Commission, the role played by IBCCI in strengthening the economic partnership between India and Bangladesh was appreciated by the High Commissioner. The need to leverage the geographical proximity between the two countries into tangible economic opportunities was emphasised by him. He also urged IBCCI to develop a future-oriented economic engagement, transforming trade linkages into broader economic partnerships, investments and value chain integration.

“As the two largest economies of the region and close neighbours with a focus on building connectivity, India and Bangladesh are uniquely positioned to lead the regional economic integration and build resilient and future-ready supply chains," the High Commissioner stated.

He also exchanged views with the IBCCI delegation about recent developments in bilateral economic engagement, including the newly instituted mechanisms for trade settlement in Indian Rupees, as well as ongoing infrastructure upgrades at key Land Customs Stations to facilitate more efficient cross-border trade.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment to unlock new avenues of cooperation and elevate the India-Bangladesh economic partnership to the next level, the X post mentioned.

–IANS

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