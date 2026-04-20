Japan joins military exercise with Philippines and US

Manila, April 20 (IANS) Japan has joined a large-scale drill with the Philippines and the United States, local media reported on Monday.

The military exercise is aimed at enhancing defence interoperability among the participants, including Japan's Self-Defence Force (JSDF).

The Balikatan, or shoulder-to-shoulder exercise, which runs till May 8, is being joined by a total of 17,000 personnel from seven countries, including Canada, France, Australia and New Zealand, noted a report from Japan's Kyodo news agency.

The exercise will contain a series of war games mainly in the west and north of the Philippines.

In a press briefing, Col. Takeshi Higuchi of the SDF Joint Staff said that Balikatan "will contribute to improving the integrated operational capabilities of the Self-Defence Forces and creating a security environment that does not tolerate unilateral changes to the status quo by force."

During the opening ceremony on Monday, the Philippine's military chief General Romeo Brawner said that the exercise sends a "clear and unmistakable message" that security is shared and that partnerships remain the strongest advantage.

Commanding General of the US Marine Expeditionary Force, Lt. Gen. Christian Wortman, said that the United States is "excited" about Japan's participation and looks forward to "further strengthening these important relationships."

Meanwhile, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, criticised the participation of Japan in the Philippine-US exercise on Monday, saying that the neighbouring country "should be careful" regarding its conduct in security.

The criticism came after the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force destroyer JS Ikazuchi sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday. The vessel is also participating in the Balikatan military exercise.

Since 2012, the Japanese Self-Defence Force (SDF) has participated in the disaster response aspect of the annual exercise and held only observer status. A defence pact between Japan and the Philippines that allows reciprocal visits of the two nations' forces, which took effect last year, has expanded the fields of the exercises Japan can participate in.

–IANS

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