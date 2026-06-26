Sonakshi Sinha shares loved-up Phuket moments as Zaheer Iqbal plants a kiss on her cheek

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal gave major couple goals as they shared glimpses from their romantic getaway in Phuket.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Akira’ actress posted a series of loved-up moments from the vacation, where the duo can be seen enjoying quality time together. In one of the pictures, Zaheer Iqbal is seen affectionately kissing Sonakshi on the cheek. The next photo shows them walking together by the side of the beach. Other mushy clicks show the couple twinning in white outfits, striking romantic poses and holding hands.

Alongside the images, Sonakshi wrote, “Live…Love…Laugh! Jeena issi ka naam hai.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been vacationing in Phuket and have been sharing glimpses of their trip on social media. The couple also celebrated their wedding anniversary there and posted several pictures from their intimate celebration, giving a peek into their romantic getaway.

One of the candid photos showed the couple enjoying a romantic dinner together in a cosy setting.

A few days earlier, Sonakshi had shared a light-hearted moment on social media, joking about heading out for a dinner date with “Vasooli Bhai.” She posted a fun clip where she said, “Going for my anniversary dinner date with Vasooli bhai.” She then panned the camera to her husband Zaheer, who was seen mimicking Mukesh Tiwari’s popular Golmaal character Vasooli Bhai.

In the video, Sonakshi playfully asked him, “Can you fix your hair, please? Can’t go with Vasooli Bhai,” to which Zaheer immediately started adjusting his hair. The Dabangg actress shared the reel with the caption, “Bringing in anniversary with Vasooli bhaaaiiii.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai after being in a relationship for eight years. The duo opted for a private registered wedding held at the actress’s Mumbai residence, attended only by close family and friends. This was followed by a star-studded reception, which saw several prominent names from the entertainment industry in attendance.

Prior to their marriage in 2024, the couple had been together for several years. However, they kept their relationship largely private despite being in the public eye and successfully maintaining a low-profile romance away from media attention.

--IANS

ps/