Somy Ali recalls the time Suniel Shetty brought little Athiya to the sets of 'Anth'

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Former actress and social activist Somy Ali fondly recalled the time when Suniel Shetty brought his daughter, little Athiya, to the sets of 1993 action film “Anth.”

Taking to Instagram, Ali posted an unseen rare image featuring Suniel holding his little daughter in his arms. Alongside this sweet shot, the actress wrote, “I remember Suniel bringing Athiya to Anth sets, and not only was he an amazing father, but she was the cutest baby ever. Missing those days. #mumbaidiries #cutestbabyever #bestdadever #anth #sunielshetty #athiya.”

In the image, the actor is seen lovingly holding his daughter while posing for the camera.

“Anth,” directed by Sanjay Khanna, starred Suniel Shetty and Somy Ali in pivotal roles. Aloknath, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Joshi, Deepak Shirke, Vijayendra Ghatge, Neena Gupta, and Makrand Deshpande also featured in the film. The action thriller was released on 10 June 1994.

Somy Ali is known for her striking presence on Instagram, where she often shares anecdotes from her film career and personal life.

Last week, she had shared a deeply emotional post reflecting on her journey in the Hindi film industry. With a heartfelt note accompanied by the hashtag Mumbai Diaries 1990–1999, Somy expressed gratitude for the love and acceptance she received as a young newcomer in Bollywood.

Sharing a video featuring moments from the film, she wrote, “Mumbai Diaries 1990-1999 Thank you India and thank you to the Hindi Film Fraternity for welcoming a girl who didn’t know a thing about life or your world. Thank you for your love & kindness. Plus these stapled memories which will last forever in celluloid. #nostalgia #teenageintoadulthood #somyali #memoriesforlife #mumbai #bombaylove.”

Somy Ali is widely known for her roles in films like ‘Anth’ (1994), ‘Yaar Gaddar’ (1994), ‘Andolan’ (1995), and ‘Chupp’ (1997).

--IANS

ps/

