August 20, 2026 6:04 PM हिंदी

Sohail Khan’s ex-wife, Seema says actor ‘likes his comfort zone’

Sohail Khan’s ex-wife, Seema says actor ‘likes his comfort zone’

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actor Sohail Khan’s ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh has said that the actor is an extremely private person, and likes to keep to himself. She also opened up about her approach to relationships and shared that, while she remains open to companionship someday, she is currently completely comfortable being on her own.

Seema recently spoke with actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on ‘Double Date’, and said that Sohail generally gets along with people but is not someone who engages in too many conversations. She explained that he tends to keep to himself and is most comfortable within his own familiar environment. Seema said, “He likes his comfort zone”. As the reality show ‘Alliance’ progressed, Sohail began missing his family, his home and his children. She described him as a “creature of habit and routine”.

She also spoke about her outlook on relationships, post her divorce with Sohail Khan, she admitted that after a long day, what she really wants is to go home to her dogs. She said that if another person were sitting there waiting for her, she is not sure she would necessarily be comfortable with it anymore because she has become accustomed to being herself saying, “I’m very happy by myself”.

She also revealed that she has opted for cosmetic surgeries like Fillers, Botox, and Profhilo treatments along with laser treatments for skincare and beauty routine. She appeared comfortable discussing the treatments she has undergone, reflecting her straightforward approach towards beauty, ageing and self-care.

Seema's candid conversation in Double Date, was ultimately about finding comfort in one's own identity. She addressed different aspects of her life without shying away from difficult conversations.

--IANS

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