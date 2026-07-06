July 06, 2026 6:26 PM हिंदी

Sohail Khan makes Niti Taylor break down into tears, later promises a lifetime bond

Sohail Khan makes Niti Taylor break down into tears, later promises a lifetime bond

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Niti Taylor broke down emotionally after being nominated by Sohail Khan in the reality show 'The Alliance'.

She admitted that while she was aware it was a game and that somebody has to go home every week after being eliminated, a series of recent rejections in her life had left her deeply hurt

Following the nomination, Sohail tried to comfort an emotional Niti, saying, "Niti, I'm really sorry. It's nothing personal."

Holding back tears, Niti replied, "I know I have to go home, but I felt really bad. Especially from both of you. At the end, it's a game, I know. I gave my 100 percent. Maybe because recently, I've been getting a lot of rejections in my life. That's why I'm getting hurt."

As Niti broke down, Sohail hugged her and assured her that their friendship would continue beyond the show.

"You have become a new friend in my life and I promise to keep this bond for a lifetime," he told her.

Unable to hold back her emotions, Niti said, "I am not tough., I have never been this weak. So many things have happened in my life. I can't take it anymore."

The emotional moment ended with Niti hugging Sohail as the other contestants watched. Sohail made it clear that his decision was purely strategic and not a reflection of their personal bond.

Talking about Niti Taylor, the actress is best known for her performances in television shows such as 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan', 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Ghulam' and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3'. Sohail, meanwhile, joined 'The Alliance' as one of the celebrity contestants a few days ago.

--IANS

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