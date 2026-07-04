Sohail Khan enters 'Alliance' with a disclaimer: Mere saath ungli karne ki koshish mat karna

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan has entered the reality show 'Alliance' with a warning for the fellow contestants. He said that if anyone tries to provoke him, they will get to witness a different side of him.

He was heard saying, "Logon ko lagta hai main soft hoon, aapne mein rehta hoon. Mere saath ungli karne ki koshish mat karna nahi toh Sohail Khan jaag jaayega (People think I'm soft, keep to myself. But don't try to provoke me, or you'll see a different side of Sohail Khan)."

He added that the show will allow him to finally show the real side of his personality to everyone.

The 'Me and Mrs. Khanna' actor said, "When you watch this show, you'll see the real Sohail Khan."

Sohail further reflected on the various ups and downs he has experienced over the years.

"Meri zindagi mein bahut kuch hua hain (a lot has happened in my life) but I don't like to cry over it and just move on."

Sohail also said that, being the first reality show of his career, 'Alliance' has gotten him out of his comfort zone.

Before entering the show, Sohail admitted that he does not know how to play games and manipulate, hence he is scared that he might be out in the first week itself.

Sohail shared, "Mein matlab zyaada sochta nahi hu mann mein jo sach hai wohi karta hu, toh mera ek hi thodha sa fear hai ke meko Jhoot bolna, aur games khelna nahi aata ya manipulation nahi aata toh Mujhe lagta hai mein Pehele hafte hi out ho jaunga because mein straight raging a seedhe rahunga toh koi bhi mujhe aise pakad le sakta hai (I mean, I don’t overthink, I just do what's in my heart, so I have just a small fear that I don’t know how to lie, play games, or manipulate, so I feel like I’ll be out in the first week because I’ll stay straightforward and honest, and anyone can catch me like that.)”

--IANS

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