Soha Ali Khan shares video of unseen candid moments with Kunal Kemmu on Valentine's Day

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan on the occassion of Valentine's Day expressed her love for husband Kunal Kemmu by sharing a fun-filled video montage featuring candid moments of them both.

The video reel showcases the couple in different moods and settings. In one clip, Soha and Kunal are seen posing outdoors amid trees, dressed in winter wear, Soha in a metallic jacket and Kunal in a black puffer jacket and blue track pants.

Another clip captures Kunal walking toward the lens with Soha smiling behind him.

In another moment, the lovebirds are seen singing into microphones at what appears to be a karaoke setting. Another clip shows Kunal and Soha walking hand-in-hand on a city street, bundled up in winter jackets.

Sharing the montage on her social media account, Soha wrote:

“Happy Valentines Day @kunalkemmu directed by me, obviously!! #valentine”

Talking about their love story, Soha and Kunal first met on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. The two dated for several years before tying the knot on January 25, 2015, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Kunal and Soha welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in 2017.

For the uninitiated, Soha is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She is also the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan.

Apart from films, Soha currently hosts her own podcast on her social media platform, where she discusses topics related to women, body image, motherhood and everyday challenges. The show has received positive responses from viewers. The actress is also regular with sharing glimpses of her fitness routines, wellness tips, home organisation hacks and diet updates with her followers.

Talking about Kunal, the actor who has been in the industry for decades, began his career as a child actor in films such as Zakhm, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and others. Over the years, he has appeared in several projects, including the popular Golmaal franchise. He recently made his directorial debut with the film Madgaon Express.

