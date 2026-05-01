Soha Ali Khan shares unseen pic of Sharmila Tagore, sister Saba & herself from younger days

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan recently gave fans a nostalgic glimpse into her family album as she shared rare pictures from her younger days while wishing her elder sister Saba Ali Khan on her birthday.

In the carousel post shared by Soha on her social media account, the carousel post, the pictures featured her along with Saba and her mother Sharmila Tagore from their much younger days.

In another set, Soha also shared pictures from her childhood days. Another picture featured both the sisters posing with their brother and actor Saif Ali Khan.

Soha wrote, “Happy birthday Apa Jaaaaan You are officially vintage now and also priceless Thank you for raising me; many a time rescuing me and for being my safe space @sabapataudi #happybirthday.”

Earlier in the day, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her sister-in-law Saba on her birthday.

She shared a picture on her social media account to pen a birthday note for Saba.

She wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Saba ...Wish you happiness, joy and lots of cake on your big day ...Biggest hug. @sabapataudi.”

Saba is the aunt of Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Talking about Soha, Saba, and Saif Ali Khan, the siblings are the children of the legendary late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

While Saif and Soha chose acting, Saba stayed away from films and carved her own identity as a jewellery designer.

She often shares unseen family memories and archival photographs on social media.

Talking about Soha Ali Khan, the actress began her acting journey in the mid 2000s and earned appreciation for films like Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile and other movies.

In recent years, she has also explored writing, digital, and podcasting.

–IANS

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