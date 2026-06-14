Sofia Vergara reveals ‘Modern Family’ cast still use their group chat

Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara is getting nostalgic about her fellow actors from her show ‘Modern Family’.

The actress can't help but "miss everybody" from the show. The actress recently spoke about missing her former costars, including Ed O'Neill, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, "I miss Ed O'Neill so much”. I mean, I miss everyone, but ... most of my scenes were always with Ed O'Neill. I spent the most of the 11 years with him. I miss him so much. He was such a great friend, such a great pillar for me, because I had never really ... That was like my first really acting job”.

The actor played her on-screen husband. She went on, "So to have someone like Ed O'Neill guiding you and helping you through a show like ‘Modern Family’ was a dream. I couldn't have done it without him and I miss him. It's been already 6 years that we stopped, but I miss everybody. I wish that we could all come to ... We see each other but not as much as we should”.

As per ‘People’, the actress previously shared a birthday tribute for the actor on April 12. “Feliz cumpleanos to my favorite husband. I miss u Ed O'Neil”, Vergara captioned a throwback photo of them together on Instagram.

She also revealed that the Modern Family cast still keep in touch via their group chat, even if O'Neill, 80, answers late while trying to keep up with the messages.

"Yes, we do. We do and we use it a lot. It's very confusing. Ed answers like five days later about something, and then we have no clue what he's answering about. So it's pretty cool”, she added.

Sofia Vergara previously reunited the cast in 2023, including O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, as well as the showrunners Chris Lloyd and Steve Levitan.

--IANS

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