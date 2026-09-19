Sobhita Dhulipala on doing stunts herself: Took it as a challenge

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has opened up about the preparation in Mallakhamba for her role in Pa. Ranjith’s Vettuvam, saying that while stunt doubles were used during rehearsals for sequences, the cast made sure to perform every stunt themselves and “took it as a challenge.”

The film’s action-heavy world required the cast to undergo rigorous preparation in traditional physical and martial arts forms.

Sobhita said in a statement: “The preparation that went into this role blasted open my mind and body into new kinds of awareness.”

She added: “Some of the sequences that were choreographed require years of martial arts practice, so even while there were stunt doubles for rehearsals, we all made sure to do every single stunt on our own, and we were a really solid team; we took it as a challenge.“

The actress shared that it is “such an inspiring state to be in.”

“A special shout out to the boys in the film for being my friends through this wild journey together. I thrive in physical charge and this film gave me the space to experience it with such great energy.”

For Sobhita, the preparation has extended beyond the conventional demands of an action role, with her training across Adi Murai, Malla Khambh and the deadly Surul (curling blades) as part of the process.

Vettuvam follows a rural gangster who is a modern-day Robin Hood to his people, but who turns himself in to the police to avoid his enemies. What he finds within the prison system is far worse.

Sobhita made her acting debut in Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016 and then played the lead role in the series Made in Heaven.

She went on to appear in commercial successes with Goodachari and Major, the Malayalam films Moothon and Kurup, the two-part Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II. Sobhita was also seen in the Hindi crime thriller series The Night Manager and expanded to American cinema with the action thriller Monkey Man.

--IANS

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