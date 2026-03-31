March 31, 2026 12:33 PM हिंदी

Snehlata Vasaikar on ‘Vashikaranam’ look: Reflects strong woman who stays connected to her roots

Snehlata Vasaikar on ‘Vashikaranam’ look: Reflects strong woman who stays connected to her roots

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Snehlata Vasaikar, who’s currently seen playing Suman in Vashikaranam - Kis Par Rakhein Vishwas, has opened up about the carefully crafted look she adopts for her character and said that it beautifully reflects a strong woman who stays connected to her roots.

Her appearance in the show is inspired by authentic Maharashtrian cultural elements, reflecting a sense of identity that is both grounded and commanding. The saree is draped in the traditional Nauvari Maharashtrian style, a silhouette rooted in regional culture and often associated with strength, functionality, and authority.

A highlight of her look is the iconic Maharashtrian nath, which instantly anchors the character in regional identity while symbolising grace and tradition. This is complemented by a prominent bindi and traditional gold jewellery, including layered necklaces and a mangalsutra, adding cultural depth and reinforcing her identity within the narrative.

On the look, Snehlata said, “I really enjoy Suman’s look because it beautifully reflects a strong woman who stays connected to her roots. From the nath to the traditional Nauvari saree drape, every element adds to her personality and presence.”

“I love wearing this look, as it brings out a certain strength and grace in Suman, while still keeping her grounded and real,” she added in a statement.

The synopsis of the show read: In a remote Maharashtra village, Suman, a feared matriarch, secretly practices Vashikaran - an occult ritual believed to control people, situations, and even spirits. When a farm worker's mother publicly humiliates her, the woman is mysteriously found dead the next day.

Soon, Suman's tantric mentor is discovered hanging from a tree. As police investigate, eerie events erupt, enemies rise, loyalties shift, and Suman's empire of fear begins to collapse.

Vashikaranam airs on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Simbu-starrer Arasan's shooting to be wrapped up by June first week? (Photo Credit: V creations/X)

Simbu-starrer Arasan's shooting to be wrapped up by June first week?

Poonam Pandey flaunts baby bump, is it another publicity stunt in the making?

Poonam Pandey flaunts baby bump, is it an April Fool’s prank?

Pakistan faces global scrutiny over domestic abuses, transnational repression at UNHRC: Report

Pakistan faces global scrutiny over domestic abuses, transnational repression at UNHRC: Report

SEBI flags 60x stock surge in Elitecon, alleged pump-and-dump scheme

SEBI flags 60x stock surge in Elitecon, alleges pump-and-dump scheme

Hockey India Sub Jr. Women National C’ship set to begin in Ranchi on April 1

Hockey India Sub Jr. Women National C’ship to begin in Ranchi on April 1

Raj Rachakonda's award-winning film '23' to be screened for prisoners in Telangana (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Raj Rachakonda's award-winning film '23' to be screened for prisoners in Telangana

Calcutta HC quashes two PILs challenging ECI’s decision to transfer bureaucrats, police officers

Calcutta HC quashes two PILs challenging ECI’s decision to transfer bureaucrats, top cops

Sooryavanshi is too good to not play for India, leave him alone: Ashwin

Sooryavanshi is too good to not play for India: Ashwin

Seven killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda

Seven killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda

Snehlata Vasaikar on ‘Vashikaranam’ look: Reflects strong woman who stays connected to her roots

Snehlata Vasaikar on ‘Vashikaranam’ look: Reflects strong woman who stays connected to her roots