Smriti Irani reacts to a 13 year-old photo of the 'Kyunki Saas...' girl gang, calls them 'madcaps'

Mumbai Jan 12 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has reacted to a 13 year-old photo featuring all the important ladies of the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and called them all as 'Madcaps'.

The actress reshared a photo on her social media account and wrote, ‘Madcaps’.

The picture that was originally shared by actress Ritu Chaudhary Seth aka Shobha of KSBKBT, features herself along with Smriti Irani, Komolika Guhathakurta, Apara Mehtaz Tasneem Sheikh Nerurkar, Tuhina Vohra.

All of these actresses essayed important roles in the first version of the iconic show that went on air in June 2000.

The reprise version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went on air, after 25 years of its debut, in August 2025.

Smriti Irani has reprised the role of Tulsi while Amar Upadhyay is seen essaying the role of Mihir. Actress Apara Mehta who essayed the role of Mihir’s mother Savita Virani in the first season, is not a part of the current one.

According to Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) data, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, in the first week itself has garnered a TRP of 2.3, and sidelined Anupama that was ruling the roost for the longest time now in the category of fictional shows on Hindi GEC.

For the uninitiated, Mihir and Tulsi were considered to be the most iconic on-screen couple back in 2000s.

The previous season that aired from June 2000 to November 2008, saw a run of 8 years making it the longest running show of that time.

True blue fans of the show would remember how the character of Mihir essayed by Amar Upadhyay was brought back to life, even after he had exited it, due to the high demand by fans.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 along with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, also stars actors Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth and Ketavi Dave, Komolika Guhathakurta and each one of them has reprised their roles on the show.

It has also roped in a new cast that includes Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh and Ankit Bhatia.

