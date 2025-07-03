Smiriti Irani recalls how 'KSBKBT' triggered landslide changes in Indian entertainment industry

July 03, 2025 7:10 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actor turned politician Smriti Irani is celebrating her “legacy”. On Thursday, Smriti took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture from her iconic television show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

The show clocked 25 years since its premiere on Thursday. The show, which was released on July 3, 2000, marked a watershed moment in Indian television. It became a part of Indian households, hearts, and everyday lives.

The actress wrote in the caption, “25 years ago, a story entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn’t just a show, it was emotion, memory, ritual”.

She further mentioned, “A time when families paused everything to sit together… cry, laugh, hope. To every viewer who made Tulsi a part of their own family—thank you. This journey wasn’t mine alone. It was ours. And it always will be #25YearsOfKyunki #Gratitude #Legacy”.

The show triggered some landslide changes in the Indian entertainment industry. With the dot com bubble bursting, Hindi television brought upon a new dawn with the saas-bahu content, put in motion by ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’.

The show was initially written by Anand Gandhi, who went on to direct the arthouse drama ‘Ship of Theseus’ and produced the visual extravaganza ‘Tumbbad’. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ was produced by Balaji Telefilms, and conceptualised by Ektaa Kapoor. There has been a buzz around the show’s reboot for a new spell.

Meanwhile, on political front, Smriti Irani, who earlier won from Amethi in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, lost by a margin of 167,196 votes to INC’s Kishori Lal Sharma.

Earlier, she won against INC’s blue-eyed boy Rahul Gandhi, from Amethi which has a historical significance for INC.

