Boman Irani calls ‘The Mehta Boys’ win a humbling and noisy celebration of teamwork

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Boman Irani took to social media to celebrate a proud moment as his film “The Mehta Boys” received a major honour at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025.

He called the achievement both humbling and joyously noisy. Reflecting on the journey of the film, Boman shared how a story rooted in egos and awkward silences ultimately came alive through the dedication of its cast and crew. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Boman credited the collective spirit of the team for making the project a success.

On Tuesday, Irani took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which he is seen posing alongside his family. The images show the actor’s family proudly holding his trophy while posing for the camera.

For the caption, the ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ actor wrote, “Thank you @filmfare for giving The Mehta Boys this honour. The movie is about egos that result in awkward silences. However; Last night was humbling and noisy. I spoke a lot, but it wasn’t enough. Nothing is enough for my spiritual cast and crew that made it happen. We did it.”

‘The Mehta Boys’ received the Best Web Original Film (Critics) honour at the award ceremony. Co-written, co-produced, and directed by Boman Irani, the film explores a troubled father–son relationship. It also stars Irani alongside Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry.

The sixth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards was held in Mumbai on December 15 and drew a host of prominent celebrities. Stars such as Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and several others marked their presence at the event.

Shows including “Paatal Lok Season 2,” “Black Warrant,” and “Khauf” emerged as the biggest winners of the night, while web original films like “Girls Will Be Girls,” “Stolen,” and “Sector 36” also made a strong mark.

