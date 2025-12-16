Cummins re-signs with Sydney Thunder as marquee supplementary player for BBL 15

Sydney, Dec 16 (IANS) Australia captain Pat Cummins has signed with Sydney Thunder as a CA marquee supplementary player for the Big Bash League (BBL) 15.

The 32-year-old pacer was also included in the Thunder's marquee supplementary list last season but has not played in the BBL since February 2019.

"As the 19th supplementary player, the international star sits outside the 18-strong playing squad but could be brought in should he become available," Thunder said in a statement.

Cummins is a successful Thunder player, having been part of the title-winning squad in BBL|05. He was contracted to the club from BBL 5 to 9, his last stint in the competition before international duties took hold.

One of his most memorable performances with the ball in hand was taking 2 for 21 in 2014 against Brisbane Heat, helping Thunder to a 56-run victory.

Speaking on the upcoming season, Cummins said, “It means a lot to me that I am locked in with Thunder having grown up in Western Sydney. I’ll obviously have limited time on the ground with the team while we try and win the Ashes but I'm looking forward to supporting the playing group in what is no doubt an exciting summer.

“You can already see the winning mentality that Davey Warner is building with the team. We almost got there last year and I’m confident we can go one further this year – we have the experience and the young talent to do so.

“A big thank you to our Thunder Nation for your continued support – I can’t wait to see you out at game during the season.”

Cummins, who has yet to play this home international summer, is set to captain Australia in the third Test starting Wednesday after recovering from a back stress injury.

Though his immediate focus is on winning the Ashes with his side leading two-nil, the door remains open for Cummins to play for the Thunder ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Thunder’s BBL 15 campaign begins on Tuesday in Hobart with a rematch of the BBL 14 final against the Hurricanes. They will then return home to Engei Stadium for the much-anticipated Sydney Smash on December 20.

--IANS

bc/vi