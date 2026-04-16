'Smriti always scores truckload of runs against us, it'd be nice to keep her quiet: SA allrounder Dercksen

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Annerie Dercksen speaks with an ease that belies the steeliness in the South African seam-bowling allrounder. In the last few years, Annerie has gone from a fresh face to a regular figure, including winning the ICC Emerging Player of the Year award in 2024 and being a vital figure in the Proteas run to the T20 World Cup final.

Now, as South Africa take on India in a five-match T20I series starting in Durban on Friday, Annerie’s dual role will be under sharper focus. For the Proteas, back home after a difficult tour of New Zealand, the series doubles as a high-stakes rehearsal for the T20 World Cup in England.

With memories of defeat to India in the 2025 ODI World Cup final still raw, Annerie, who’s played two Tests, 24 ODIs and 31 T20Is, feels a rivalry is brewing between the tourists and hosts. “It's awesome to be back home and see our people again after quite a long time away in New Zealand. But we know that India obviously poses a big threat to us. We still remember that (ODI) World Cup not too long ago, although it's a different format.

“I don't know, but it feels like there might be a little bit of a rivalry happening there. So, we obviously know that this is great preparation for the World Cup coming up and we are really looking forward to the series and do know that it's going to be a fiercely contested one,” Annerie tells IANS in an exclusive conversation.

In the ODI World Cup, South Africa stunned India in the league stage in Visakhapatnam, powered by a Nadine de Klerk blinder. But when the lights were brightest in Navi Mumbai, India managed to edge the Proteas and lift the trophy on home soil. For Annerie, the challenge from India in T20Is is multifaceted, starting from the top.

"I think Smriti Mandhana always scores a truckload of runs against us. So, it'd be nice to try and keep her quiet or contain her a bit. She's always a nice challenge for a bowler - you miss your mark by an inch, and you're probably going away," she notes.

The danger doesn't end there, as India also possesses Richa and Shafali Verma. "They are obviously big hitters of the ball and you do know that as a bowler. Their whole bowling lineup is very good as well and obviously got a lot of experience now coming through. It's going to be a nice challenge from an all-rounders point of view," she said.

While Annerie grows as a vital cog in the Proteas bowling line-up, after having started out as a spinner, her recent time as a batter has caught attention. With an illness to her idol Marizanne Kapp and an injury to Dane van Niekerk ruling her out, Annerie was moved to batting at number four, something which she relished hugely.

“I absolutely loved it. The more time you have to bat, the better it is and I'm very grateful for the opportunity. It’s always nice to contribute to the team and we'll see how it pans out when everyone is available once again.

“I'm happy to be wherever the team needs me, but I absolutely loved the opportunity to have some time up the order and maybe a little bit of a different challenge with the new ball. Power play is always nice to be in and I really enjoyed it and just happy to be anywhere the team needs me,” she said.

For many, this may look like an accidental masterstroke, but Annerie recalls of the time preparing in the nets for a batting order promotion in future, despite being a finisher in her early days with the Proteas.

“I've always viewed myself as a top and middle order batter. When I made my way into the Proteas, there was absolutely no space for me up top. So I had to make do with where they could fit me in and that was down at seven. Provincially and in underage cricket, I've always batted up the order.

“So that was a totally new role for me to step into. But then I found that I actually enjoyed to have a little bit of freedom, where your only role is to go and try and hit sixes and that's what I like doing. So I really enjoyed the finishing role, but worked with the batting coach at that time and said to him, ‘Listen, one day I want to make my way up.’

“So I had to keep reinforcing the skills, mindset, tactical knowledge and stuff around that to make sure if one day I do get an opportunity to bat up the order, I have the skill to bat anywhere. So definitely while I was a finisher, I probably spent most of my time trying to ensure finishing skills, which is power hitting in death overs is up there.

“But I never neglected the skills I might need if I had to go up the order one day and I am very grateful to everyone who played a part in that. I still have got a lot to learn and experience, but hopefully I can continue to contribute in positive ways wherever I'm needed to bat up the order,” she elaborated.

After initial difficulties, the breakthrough came in Wellington, as Annerie hammered an unbeaten 55 off 32 balls - her maiden T20I fifty. “It's the cliché - most batters would tell that they weren't thinking too much. We were in a bit of trouble early on and thought a par score would be around 150-160-ish.

“So, I just tried to see how I can contribute and be an anchor that the team can bat around while contributing to get us to that 160-mark. We had some great contributions from Nadine and Kayla (Reyneke) to get us to 160. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough that day and we had to reassess later. But it was nice to contribute and hopefully I can do so many times.”

Annerie also highlights the impact of Kayla, who famously finished both her T20I and ODI debuts with a six hit on the final ball to make the Proteas win. “It's always very refreshing to have youngsters in the side. She keeps everyone on their toes and I enjoy it because I always try and do that - off field now.

“On the field, she's been great as well. We've seen her finish two games on debut, both with a six. So it's been absolutely incredible and for a youngster to have this is very good and she's going to have a great career ahead.”

South Africa’s story in recent years has been one of so close, yet so far - Cape Town 2023, Dubai 2024, and Navi Mumbai 2025. Breaking that glass ceiling remains the ultimate objective for Annerie. "I wish I knew (what is the key to get our hands on a trophy). We would have done it three years ago. We've got a nice balance in our squad at the moment of youth and experience – like Marizanne with all her experience and Kayla, who's got ice in her veins and can finish off a game for us.

“Hopefully this year we can get over the line. We've been working really hard and had a lot of heartbreaks over the years. But all the heartbreak will maybe make the victory that much sweeter. In T20 cricket, we need a bit of luck and things to go our way. But we're doing everything from our side to make sure we prepare as well as we can to go that one step further in the T20 World Cup.”

Raised on a farm in the rural Beaufort-Wes area, Annerie didn’t even know professional women’s cricket existed until scouts visited her school when she was either 14 or 15. Her first real memory of seeing the Proteas on TV was the 2017 World Cup semi-final loss to England, which left her in tears.

“Growing up, we always had to look up to male heroes. But it's very nice now for young girls to have people like Marizanne, Chloe, Laura, Aya to look up to and aspire to be like them. The people now know about women's cricket and it's been incredible.

“I always had to play in boys teams and it's very encouraging for me to see that there's now whole teams made up of young girls and competing against and with each other, which is absolutely amazing.

“There’s that warm feeling in my heart and hopefully it can continue to grow the way that it is at the moment. That's really what it's all about – like it's not about us. Instead, it's about inspiring, young girls and boys to take up the game we all love so much.”

When she finally made it to the Proteas squad, Annerie initially chased number 7 – just like her idol Marizanne and 17 – which was of AB de Villiers, but both were taken. She eventually settled on 77 - the number worn by Sophie Devine and Alyssa Healy.

“I looked around world cricket and saw Devine and Healy. I just loved how they approached the game. When you watch them, it looks as if they're having fun while being on the field and that's what I'm about as well.

“So I was like, okay, I haven't really met them in person, but to me as a fan, they were like great role models to have and that's where 77 came from. Now coincidentally, it's double seven as well, which is double Kappie and it's pretty cool.”

Stepping into a dressing room full of her heroes – Marizanne, now-retired Shabnim Ismail, and Ayabonga Khaka - could have been intimidating, but Annerie found herself welcomed with warmth.

“It's so nice to go to them on the field and ask, ‘Listen, what do you think about this and that? We obviously have coaches on the side, but I think nothing can really replace that knowledge from your teammates on the field. So it's absolutely amazing and it's been pivotal for my growth.”

“I still, to this day, view them as my heroes. We often joke about how they were my heroes and now I'm playing with them. But very fortunate that everyone surrounded me and took me under their wings. It didn't feel that anyone was not willing to share the knowledge or what they've learnt.

“Everyone made it just very welcoming. It was for me as a youngster, a very welcoming space to step into and I was very fortunate to be in that position. If the team weren't the way they are now, I probably wouldn't be playing for South Africa. I've got to give a lot of credit to my teammates and absolutely learnt a lot from them.”

Off the field, Annerie is a farm girl at heart. She remains happiest when outdoors due to the scenery and fresh air, while admitting to ‘absolutely sucking’ at playing golf. Time for hiking comes only when the schedule allows, while swimming or rowing in the sea is her go-to off-field activity.

Recovery on match days is built around sleep and support from the Proteas physios and strength and conditioning staff. Fueling her recovery is a post-match berry smoothie Annerie swears by – her preferred version is more of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries mixed with banana for potassium and protein powder.

As the series against India looms, that smoothie will be in high demand for Annerie. For South Africa to finally break their silverware drought, they’ll need both the carefree and steely sides of Annerie. If a rivalry with India is indeed taking shape, Annerie is ready to turn up the heat.

--IANS

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