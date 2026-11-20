New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Ruturaj Gaikwad helped Maharashtra register their second win in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he hit an unbeaten 44 from 35 balls to help his team chase down 173 against Assam at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

Wicketkeeper Rushikesh Sonawane scored a strong 54 from 32 balls, while Gaikwad made an unbeaten 44 to take the team over the line along with Siddhesh Veer, who scored an unbeaten 18 from 12 deliveries for a five-wicket win on the final ball of the innings.

Sonawane had put a strong platform for Maharashtra in the chase and partnered for an 81-run second-wicket stand with Prithvi Shaw, who scored 29 from 24 balls. His dismissal brought some jitters, but Gaikwad held the innings, and although the team lost Arshin Kulkarni and Ramakrishna Ghosh too, he and Veer completed the chase well. Sonawane was adjudged Player of the Match.

Elsewhere, Punjab edged past Tamil Nadu in a thriller while defending 165 and winning by five runs in Indore. Tamil Nadu were cruising well in the chase and were at 107/2 after 11 overs, needing only 58 runs in the final nine overs with half-centurion Balasubramaniam Sachin and Andre Siddarth in the middle.

However, leg-spinner Kartik Chadha flipped the script with a three-wicket haul to turn the tables. He first removed Andre in the 12th over before getting two wickets in the 14th over to put his team in the front seat. Kartik got the well-set Sachin for 70 and then Rithik Easwaran in the same over for five to bring his team back.

Harpreet Brar accounted for R Rajkumar in the 15th over as Tamil Nadu were left reeling at 135/6 after 15 overs. The bowlers kept striking and Shahrukh Khan was left to do the heavy lifting in the end. With eight runs needed off the last seven balls, Shahrukh was cleaned up by Sukhdeep Bajwa before Krish Bhagat got Gurjapneet Singh as Punjab celebrated a five-run come-from-behind win. This was Punjab's third win of the season as Kartik was named the Player of the Match for his game-changing spell.

Uttar Pradesh defeated Chandigarh to mark their second win in Mumbai. UP defended 190 with ease to bag a 30-run win as Aryan Juyal and bowlers starred for them.

Juyal scored an unbeaten 64 from 28 balls to lead UP to 190/7 in their 20 overs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 3-19 and Prashant Veer scalped 2-36 in a strong win.

Meanwhile, Andhra defeated Madhya Pradesh by a big margin of 70 runs in New Chandigarh. Opener Shaik Rasheed (51) and No.3 and captain Ricky Bhui (57) took Andhra to a strong total of 186/7 batting first. The other opener, Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy (34 from 17 balls), also put up a strong hand.

On the bowling front, Satyanarayana Raju made a telling contribution as he took four wickets for 14 runs in his 3.1 overs, while KS Narasimha Raju and Bailapudi Yeswanth also scalped two wickets each.

Meanwhile, Bihar also beat Jammu and Kashmir in their fourth game of the group stage. J&K made 190/6 in their 20 overs as Abdul Samad scored 42 from 26 balls and Yudhvir Singh Charak came with a brilliant 36 from nine deliveries.

In the second innings, opener Ashish Kumar (46 from 27 balls) and Altamish Ashraf (50 from 36 balls) led the chase but Bihar did well to hold the game. Brijesh Sharma and Samad took two wickets each, while Yudhvir Vanshaj Sharma and Lone Nasir Muzaffar scalped one each for a nine-run win.

Elsewhere, rain spoiled three matches in the fourth-round games. The Hyderabad-Goa game, the Uttarakhand-Odisha match and the Chhattisgarh-Gujarat game, all in Kolkata, were washed out due to rain with no toss taking place.

--IANS

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