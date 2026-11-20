Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has spoken about her love for outfits that carry a sense of history and reflect someone's heritage.

She recently shared details of her ensemble worn for the Earthshot Prize. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress shared pictures of her look and revealed that the outfit was crafted using archival embroidered textiles and vintage silk sarees. She paired the ensemble with jewellery from Amrapali Jewels. Talking about her choice of attire, Bhumi wrote, “I love wearing pieces that make me feel like I’m wearing a part of history, of someone’s heritage.”

She also credited Bodements for the ensemble and highlighted the ideas of upcycling, recycling and reusing through her look. “For the @earthshotprize , wore this beautiful ensemble made from archival embroidered textiles and vintage silk saree’s by @bodements_, paired with jewellery from @amrapalijewels #Upcycle #Recycle #Reuse.”

At the 2026 Earthshot Prize gala in Mumbai, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a sustainable outfit created by Bodements using archival embroidered fabrics and pieces of vintage silk sarees. The ensemble featured a purple draped skirt teamed with a structured corset-style blouse adorned with gold accents and intricate embroidery. The look highlighted traditional craftsmanship and the idea of reusing heritage textiles.

Notably, Bhumi has often spoken about her interest in sustainable fashion.

The 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai saw the participation of environmental leaders and several well-known personalities. Celebrities brought together traditional Indian craftsmanship, contemporary designs and distinctive ensembles for the occasion.

Among those spotted at the event were Simone Ashley, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales attended the ceremony alongside Prince William, who founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020. Kate also presented one of the awards, marking a significant moment during the royal couple's three-day visit to India. The event also featured musical performances by Shreya Ghoshal, British pop group Take That, composer Shashwat Sachdev and all-female hip-hop group Wild Wild Women.

--IANS

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