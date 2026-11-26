New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Mohammed Azharuddeen hit a 57-ball 101 as Kerala piled up 268/4 and beat Himachal Pradesh by 67 runs at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday to book a place in the Super League of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Delhi all but sealed their spot for the next phase with a crushing eight-wicket win over Railways, while Vidarbha beat Chhattisgarh by 34 runs and Rajasthan knocked out Bengal with a six-wicket victory.

Kerala's total of 268/4 is the highest in the history of them playing in the competition. Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnummal gave the side a flying start for the third game running by raising the fifty of their opening partnership inside 4.1 overs.

Kunnummal fell for a 16-ball 35 in the next over, while skipper Sanju Samson added 77 off 40 balls with Azharuddeen before he was out for 44 off 21 balls in the 13th over. Azharuddeen reached his fifty in 27 balls and needed 56 deliveries to get his hundred. His innings had eight fours and six sixes.

He was out in the 18th over, and new batter Abdul Basith hit the next four balls of that over for boundaries. Basith finished unbeaten on 24 off five balls, and Salman Nizar was 26 not out off 15 balls in Kerala, posting a gigantic total.

Himachal's chase got off to a poor start: M.D. Nidheesh and K.M. Asif struck in the first two overs to remove Ayush Jamwal and Vaibhav Sharma cheaply. Captain Pukhraj Mann (29 off 16 balls) and Ekant Sen added 50 runs for the third wicket. Vaisakh Chandran broke the stand, and Basith got rid of Nehal Wadhera an over later.

Vaibhav Kalta top-scored for Himachal with 57 while Sen (39), Aryaman Singh (30) and Surroch (29) also chipped in. But the side finished well short of Kerala’s total by reaching 201/6, with Chandran taking two wickets for Kerala, who are the second team after Andhra to qualify from Elite Group C.

At Holkar Stadium in Indore, Delhi had been level on points with three other teams at the top of Group B, and getting ahead of them only on net run rate. They boosted that run rate with a thumping win over Railways.

Railways were bowled out for 122, with Suyash Sharma taking 3-14 and Rajneesh Dadar picking 3-30. Priyansh Arya, coming off hitting 181, the second-highest individual score in T20 history, hit an unbeaten 56 off 30 balls.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Dahiya followed it up with a blistering 42 not out off 16 balls as Delhi got home with 8.5 overs left. With Delhi sealing their spot in the Super League, who between Punjab and Saurashtra becomes the second team to qualify from Elite Group B remains to be seen.

At Wankhede Stadium, Rajasthan got the better of Bengal in what was effectively a knockout match and moved into the Super League. Both Rajasthan and Baroda finished Elite Group A on 20 points, but Baroda took the top spot due to a superior net run rate.

Bengal were in trouble early by losing four wickets for 32. Shakir Habib Gandhi rescued the innings with a 43-ball 69, while Karan Lal added a brisk 28 off 20 deliveries to take Bengal to 157/9. India seamer Deepak Chahar was Rajasthan's best bowler with 3-13.

Rajasthan also lost three early wickets in reply, but Abhijeet Tomar and Mahipal Lomror then took the game away from Bengal. Lomror was particularly aggressive and made 74 off just 35 balls, while Tomar finished unbeaten on 74 off 52 balls, as Rajasthan completed the chase in the 17th over.

At Eden Gardens, Aman Mokhade top-scored with 68 off 42 balls as Vidarbha made 194/5 after choosing to bat. Captain Atharva Taide and Danish Malewar made 37 runs each to put Vidarbha on the path to achieving a massive total.

Chhattisgarh never got their chase going. Amandeep Khare made 62, but none of his teammates stayed with him for long, as the Vidarbha bowlers kept a tight grip on the scoring. Pacer Praful Hinge took three wickets, as Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 160 in 19.1 overs.

Vidarbha will also have home advantage in the next phase, with the tournament’s knockout stage moving to Nagpur. With Mumbai finishing on top of Elite Group D on net run rate, Vidarbha go in as the second-best side from the group.

--IANS

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