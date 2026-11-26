Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) The documentary 'Demography is Destiny', directed by National Award-winning filmmaker and director of 'The Kerala Story 2', Shri Kamakhya Narayan Singh and Shri Anshuman Shekhar will be screened in the Indian Panorama at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 on 27th November 2026 in Goa.

The documentary explores Bharat’s demographic trends, along with the resultant changing religious composition, and the socio-political consequences.

'Demography is Destiny' also talks about the socio-political issues, such as infiltration, exodus, deceitful religious conversions, and the declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR) among Hindus. It further sheds light on the demographic shifts in Europe and America, rising Islamic populations, and the cultural changes, delayed marriages, and shrinking family sizes.

Talking about the documentary, director Anshuman Shekhar said, “We are deeply grateful to the jury of the IFFI 2026 Non-Feature Film Section for recognising our documentary. Demography is Destiny explores four major factors contributing to demographic imbalances and examines their far-reaching implications, particularly from the perspective of national security. We hope the film encourages informed dialogue and greater awareness about this important subject.”

Co-Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh added, “Being part of IFFI and having Demography is Destiny showcased on such a prestigious platform is a matter of great pride for us. Demographic change is one of the most significant subjects shaping a nation’s future, yet it often remains underexplored. Through this documentary, we wanted to bring historical perspectives and contemporary realities together, raising questions that deserve wider public attention. We hope the film encourages audiences to look at the subject with greater curiosity and engage in a meaningful conversation about Bharat’s future,” said co-director Kamakhya Narayan Singh

Producer Shri Ravindra Sanghvi also shared, “It is an honour for us that a subject of such national importance has found a place on an international platform like the International Film Festival of India. Through Demography is Destiny, we have sought to bring attention to an issue that deserves wider public discourse and serious consideration. We are grateful to IFFI for providing this platform to our film.”

--IANS

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