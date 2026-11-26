Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan loves to take off to explore beautiful places across the globe whenever she gets a breather from her hectic work schedule. Most recently, the 'Udta Teer' actress visited the snow-clad Dolomites mountain range in Italy with her mother Amrita Singh.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sara treated the netizens with a couple of glimpses from her latest vacay.

The photos showed the 'Atrangi Re' actress exploring the picturesque Dolomites mountains.

Her post further included a short video of Sara adorably waving at the camera, along with mom Amrita.

From enjoying the local delicacies to swimming, to connecting with the wildlife of the place, Sara made the most of her time in Italy.

"DND- Dolomites, Nature and Dearest Mommy (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

The 'Kedarnath' actress frequently travels with her mother and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In September, Sara went on a trip to Switzerland with her mother.

The ‘Simmba’ actress took to her official social media handle and dropped a series of photographs which included breathtaking mountain views, lakes, glaciers, rivers and fountains.

Sara wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Peace & Pahad = Mommy & Mountain Kabhi Lake Kabhi Glacier Kabhi River kabhi Fountain If you want true bliss Mommy must count in Aur baaki vaadiyan sambhal lenge- That I know for certain.”

Sara posed for some happy pictures with her mother Amrita, against the picturesque backdrop of the Swiss Alps. Her post further included many solo clicks of Sara as she enjoyed her downtime with her mom.

Professionally, Sara last graced the big screen with the spy comedy, 'Udta Teer', which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

Along with Ayushmann and Sara in the lead roles, the ancillary cast of the drama includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep.

Directed and written by Aakash Kaushik, the project reached the cinema halls on 23 October 2026.

--IANS

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