New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that the Union Cabinet has approved allocations worth around Rs 2,500 crore for the Department of Posts under two key schemes aimed at modernising postal infrastructure, strengthening logistics capabilities and improving citizen-centric service delivery across the country.

Scindia said every member of the department had worked with dedication to translate resolutions into achievements and the latest Cabinet approvals would help accelerate the transformation of India Post.

"With the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, around Rs 1,140 crore has been approved for the Postal Operations Scheme under the department's next five-year plan. Another Rs 1,400 crore has been approved for the Estate Management Scheme. Together, both schemes have received an allocation of Rs 2,500 crore," the minister said.

He said the funding would help significantly upgrade critical postal infrastructure, including post offices, transportation systems, marketing networks and first-mile, middle-mile and last-mile logistics operations that form the backbone of the Department of Posts.

According to Scindia, the investments would help create a more modern, efficient and citizen-focused postal ecosystem while strengthening the department's logistics and service delivery capabilities for the future.

The announcement comes a day after the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the continuation of the Central Sector 'Estates Management Scheme' during the 16th Finance Commission cycle from FY2027 to FY2031, with a total outlay of Rs 1,491 crore over five years.

According to an official statement, the scheme aims to comprehensively modernise the estates infrastructure of India Post through construction, reconstruction and renovation of postal facilities, uniform branding of post offices and residential colonies, and preservation of the country's heritage postal buildings.

The initiative will support first-mile delivery, promote financial inclusion and enhance citizen-centric services in line with the broader vision of Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

India Post operates one of the world's largest postal networks with nearly 1.65 lakh post offices, including more than 1.49 lakh branches in rural areas.

--IANS

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