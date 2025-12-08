Smart City Mission: 7,741 projects worth Rs 1,55,386 crore completed, 323 projects ongoing

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) The Smart City Mission (SCM) has seen 7,741 projects (96 per cent of total projects) amounting to Rs 1,55,386 crore being completed, and the remaining 323 projects amounting to Rs 9,425 crore are currently ongoing (as on December 1, 2025), the Parliament was informed on Monday.

The mission had undertaken 8,064 projects amounting to Rs 1,64,811 crore in 100 cities.

"Under the SCM, the Central government had a total outlay of Rs 48,000 crore for the 100 cities. As reported by states/UTs, as on 01.12.2025, the cities have been able to claim Central Financial Assistance of Rs 47,458 crore (99 per cent of the total Central share allocation)," Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu told the Rajya Sabha in a reply to a question.

The states/UTs are reported to have utilised Rs 46,093 crore (97 per cent of the total Central share claimed), the minister added.

The SCM was aimed at developing 100 cities through an area-based approach — retrofitting, redevelopment, greenfield projects, pan-city smart solutions and covered sectors like mobility, WASH, governance, energy, and environment, with each project having defined timelines.

Under SCM, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Internet of Things (IoT), and data-driven systems like ICCCs, smart mobility, e-governance, smart water and waste management systems are being used to improve service delivery which promotes urban renewal through better roads, housing, public spaces, sustainability initiatives and citizen-centric infrastructure, resulting in safer, efficient and more liveable cities.

Meanwhile, post the financial closure of SCM on March 31, 2025, there is no budgetary outlay under the Mission, the minister said.

The ministry issued an advisory in June 2025 to all states/UTs, outlining the envisioned future role of SPVs and a roadmap for the continued functioning of Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs).

As per the advisory, all Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) are requested to ensure the timely completion of all ongoing SCM projects and prepare operation and maintenance plans for the assets created. Further, the advisory underscores the repurposing of SPVs to meet emerging urban challenges.

