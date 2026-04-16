'Slow wicket helped us stick to basics,' says Hazlewood on RCB's bowling display vs LSG

Bengaluru, April 16 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood credited the slow wicket and simple bowling approach for his side's dominant display against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Hazlewood, who grabbed the player of the match award after a brilliant bowling performance, said the nature of the pitch allowed RCB bowlers to stick to basics rather than overcomplicate their plans.

“Yeah, I think we kept it pretty simple. I think the wicket did enough, so we didn’t need to try too much. Probably communicated that around, that the wicket was quite slow, a little bit up and down if you really hit a good length,” he said in a video released by IPL on X.

The Australian quick emphasised accuracy as the key factor behind his economical spell in which he gave away just 20 runs in four overs and took one crucial wicket.

“So, yeah, it was one of those ones you didn’t have to try too much. Kept it pretty simple and just being nice and accurate on that spot,” he added.

Hazlewood also highlighted the importance of home support and familiarity with conditions in Bengaluru.

“Yeah, I think it was great. We love playing here, obviously. Home fans, we love playing here. It’s great to win the toss, first of all. But, yeah, I just enjoyed it here in Chinnaswamy,” he said.

Reflecting on RCB’s momentum, he pointed to their recent success, including a crucial win over the Mumbai Indians away from home, which motivated him to perform well.

“I think the guys, obviously, winning against Mumbai in Mumbai is always a huge thing. Again, we did it last year and this year. So, it just sort of propelled us forward and, yeah, keep moving forward,” he noted.

Looking ahead, Hazlewood acknowledged the challenge of facing the Delhi Capitals in a rare home day game.

“Delhi at home, day game. We don’t play too many of those, so it’s nice and hot. Delhi, again, another great side. So, you’ve always got to be on in this tournament,” he said.

RCB produced a clinical all-round performance, first restricting LSG to 146 and then chasing down the target comfortably in 15.1 overs to climb to the top of the points table.

With this win, RCB are back at the top of the points table with 8 points in five games. They will now face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the same venue on Saturday.

--IANS

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