Skipper Gaikwad, Samson set to form CSK’s opening pair in IPL 2026

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad dropped a hint about the team's opening combination for the Indian Premier League edition, revealing he, along with wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson, will open the innings in IPL 2026.

CSK who had a dismal campaign last year and their top order was a major weakness. They had tried multiple combinations, but all led to disaster. The five-time winners then tried Ayush Mhatre at the top, and he provided some brisk starts. But with CSK roping in Sanju Samson for IPL 2026, the franchise opted to go in with an experienced pair.

During the IPL 2026 captain's meet in Mumbai, Gaikwad was asked about CSK's opening combination, and the skipper confirmed that he will return to the top of the order, partnering with newly added member in Samson

Samson was traded in from Rajasthan Royals to CSK ahead of the auction in a major move as the five-time champions traded out Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to RR.

Last year, CSK had struggled to find stability at the top. Gaikwad himself batted at No. 3 for a large part of the season, while the team rotated between Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Rahul Tripathi as openers. No combination worked for CSK until youngsters Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis came as replacements and gave the team some much-needed aggression in the powerplay.

Joining as a replacement player last season, Mhatre amassed 240 runs in seven innings, averaging 34.28 at a striking rate of 188.97, including a standout 94 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), while Brevis scored 225 runs in six innings at the strike rate of 180.

CSK will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on March 30.

Their first match at home in Chennai will be on April 3 against Punjab Kings, before their next game against the Delhi Capitals on April 11 at M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

--IANS

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