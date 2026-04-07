Skill as source of livelihood: PM Vishwakarma Yojana changes fortunes of Damoh youths

Bhopal, April 7 (IANS) For the youth of Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana has emerged as more than just a government scheme.

It has become a guarantee of employment, and many glimpses of this transformation are being seen outside the Tendukheda Post Office in the district.

Many young beneficiaries of the scheme are seen transporting their toolkits on their motorcycles.

Two young men, hailing from Sarra village, chose a challenging path to realise their dreams and also became successful with the help of the PM Vishwakarma scheme.

The PM Vishwakarma scheme was launched in 2023 to provide end-to-end holistic support to artisans and craftspeople in 18 traditional trades, who work with their hands and tools. Lakhs of beneficiaries are drawing support and training under the scheme.

Suresh, one of the beneficiaries told IANS that he learnt about the scheme through his mobile phone and went ahead to get free vocational training. After getting trained in his traditional skills, he was also provided with a toolkit to explore opportunities.

Another 25-year-old beneficiary, Parmanand Kurmi, also shared his journey and informed how dozens of people in his village got the benefits of the scheme.

Upon the completion of their training, they were provided with a toolkit worth ₹15,000 by the government.

The toolkit, containing essential tools and equipment required for translating their newly acquired skills into practice, helped them establish a livelihood of their own and significantly improve the quality of life of their respective families.

Over the years, the PM Vishwakarma scheme has emerged as a comprehensive initiative to empower traditional artisans and craftspersons from villages by integrating them into formal market systems.

As of 22 January 2026, the scheme has received 2.72 crore applications for selection and has registered approximately 30,000 artisans.

--IANS

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