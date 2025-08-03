August 03, 2025 7:58 PM हिंदी

6 years of Article 370 abrogation: Big-ticket investments, infra upgrades, tourist footfalls mark the change in J&K

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) As Jammu and Kashmir approaches the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, the region reflects a decade-long journey of transformation marked by development, peace-building, and democratic deepening.

The constitutional change on August 5, 2019, which revoked the region’s special status, has since catalysed sweeping shifts across governance, infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, education, and civic life.

In the six years since the move, over Rs 80,000 crore worth of investments have flowed into the Union Territory, fuelling progress across sectors. The government points to increased civic participation, infrastructure development, and reduced violence as signs of lasting peace.

Voter turnout in panchayat elections surged by 70 per cent, and the 2020 District Development Council (DDC) polls were hailed as a democratic milestone.

The 2024 state Assembly elections saw significant youth and women's participation, reshaping grassroots politics with a remarkable voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent. Tourism, once crippled by conflict, shutdowns and a series of other actions, including stone pelting, encounters and others, has rebounded dramatically.

Tourist arrivals skyrocketed from 7 lakh in 2021 to nearly 35 lakh in 2024. Srinagar’s recognition as a UNESCO “World Craft City” and the successful hosting of the G20 Tourism Working Group in 2023 showcased global confidence in Kashmir’s stability. The Tulip Garden alone drew 8.5 lakh visitors in 2024. Infrastructure has seen remarkable upgrades.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is fully operational, while major tunnel projects like Zojila and Z-Morh are underway to boost connectivity. Over 9,700 homes have been digitally connected under BharatNet, expanding digital access in remote areas. Education and employment have also flourished.

New institutions like IIT Jammu and AIIMS Awantipora (set to open in late 2025) are enhancing academic opportunities.

Initiatives such as the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mumkin, and Tejaswini have empowered thousands, especially women, to pursue entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, healthcare reforms under Ayushman Bharat SEHAT have extended free treatment to 7 lakh residents.

While political debate persists, the undeniable shift from conflict to development is evident. As Kashmir nears six years since Article 370’s revocation, the region stands at a critical juncture—defined not by fear and uncertainty, but by hope, infrastructure, and democratic aspirations.

--IANS

sas/uk

