Araria, Nov 19 (IANS) Six people were killed, and one person sustained injuries after an SUV lost control and plunged from a bridge into a river in Bihar's Araria district, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the accident took place late on Wednesday when the vehicle, carrying members of a family returning from a 'tilak' ceremony, lost control and fell into the river from Beedi Bridge.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Tarabari police station in Araria.

Six people, including the driver of the SUV, died in the accident, while a young man travelling in the vehicle was rescued by locals, according to the officials.

Police said all the victims were residents of Thumaha village, which falls under the Pipra police station area of Supaul district. They were returning after attending a 'tilak' ceremony organised in Bhaptiyahi village in the Sikti area of Araria when the accident occurred.

According to the preliminary details, the SUV was negotiating a sharp turn on Beedi Bridge when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

It subsequently plunged into the Mariya River, resulting in the deaths of six occupants. All those who died in the accident were between 15 and 28 years of age, officials said.

Police said that following the accident, the bodies of all six deceased were brought to the Sadar Hospital in Araria.

Preparations for conducting the post-mortem examinations were underway at the hospital, officials said.

A doctor at the Sadar Hospital and the local Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) also confirmed that six people had died in the accident.

Police said that the family members of the deceased have been informed.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Further details regarding the incident are being ascertained.

--IANS

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