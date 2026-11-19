Wellington, Nov 19 (IANS) New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra said the opportunity to spend four to five weeks preparing exclusively for Test cricket had helped him focus on his red-ball game, as he returned to action after recovering from a shoulder injury ahead of the ongoing Test against India at the Basin Reserve.

Ravindra, who described his recovery as a positive experience, said the extended preparation period allowed him to work on specific aspects of his game and build on the lessons from New Zealand’s previous Test assignment in England.

“Yeah, for sure. I mentioned that the other day. I mean, not often you get sort of four or five weeks just to bat and focus on red-ball cricket, all one format. And then saying that, so it’s been really cool to go through that process and work out on their work on. Last Test match we played was in England at Nottingham. So it’s nice to take those learnings and then go forward. Obviously there’s a bit of process in terms of rehab and shoulders up before I can get back into it. But no, I feel pretty good about it,” Ravindra told broadcasters ahead of the 1st Test.

The left-handed batter also opened up about the injury, revealing that it occurred while he was diving to take a catch for Sky Sport. While acknowledging a series of unfortunate injuries in recent times, Ravindra said he was pleased to be back on the field.

“Yeah, it’s good to be back. Unfortunately injuries do happen and obviously you don’t want it to happen in a non sort of game situation, but it’s okay. Look, these things happen. It was diving to catch for Sky Sport and unfortunately popped out. Yeah, I’ve had a few freak accidents in the last year or two, but hopefully they’re all behind me now,” he said.

New Zealand enter the contest against India at the top of the World Test Championship standings, but Ravindra stressed that the team would not allow its position to distract it from the immediate challenge. With the championship final scheduled for June, he said the focus within the group remained on taking each match as it comes.

“Yeah, I mean, look, you always sort of one eye on the table, but I think it’s important for us and it’s something as a group we talk a lot about, is being where our feet are. And look, there’s obviously a carrot at the end in June, but we’ve got a lot of Test matches until then. I think 10. So each step by step we always talk about process. But yeah, Basin’s always a great ground to play Test cricket. Love it here. Obviously biased, windy Wellington, but no, it’ll be awesome. Look, it’s always nice, bit in the bowlers, but gets better to bat on as the day’s progress,” he said.

Ravindra also had a lighter moment when asked about his footwear, identifying the pair as Nike Mind Slides and explaining the idea behind them.

“They’re actually called the Nike Mind Slides. So apparently they have little nodes that send good messages to your brain. So hopefully can work for us today,” he said.

--IANS

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