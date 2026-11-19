Kathmandu, Nov 19 (IANS) Nepal and India are preparing to unveil a joint 10-point vision document for bilateral partnership during Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah's upcoming state visit to India, a local media outlet reported.

The document, which is in the final stages of preparation, is based on the concept of 'Samriddha Nepal, Samunnat Bharat' (Prosperous Nepal, Developed India), The Kathmandu Post reported on Thursday, citing a Minister in the Nepali government.

The objective is to set long-term goals and concrete targets for cooperation across multiple sectors.

"Foreign ministers of both countries, with inputs from the Prime Ministers' offices, foreign ministries and finance ministries, are jointly preparing the draft, which is now in its final stage," a Minister in the Shah cabinet told the Post.

Officials at the Foreign Ministry say that Prime Minister Shah is scheduled to visit India on November 22 and 23, although the dates have not been officially announced.

Alongside the traditional joint communique, the two sides are expected to unveil the vision document, identifying priority areas of cooperation and setting targets for the years ahead, the report said.

The initiative comes as Nepal's new government seeks to align the country's development priorities with opportunities arising from India's economic progress while expanding avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation.

According to the report, the document identifies 10 broad areas of cooperation, including economic partnership, connectivity, investment, water resources and energy, digital connectivity, good governance, people-to-people relations, education, health, sports, and trade and transit.

It is expected to be unveiled alongside the joint communique following the Prime Minister's visit.

"Like what we did in the energy sector, where India has committed to importing 10,000 megawatts of electricity over 10 years, we are working to set targets in other areas as well," the Minister said.

In January 2024, the two countries signed an agreement on long-term power trade under which India committed to importing 10,000 MW of electricity from Nepal over the next 10 years.

In 2022, during the visit of then Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to India, the two countries unveiled a Joint Vision Statement on Power Sector Cooperation.

It envisaged the joint development of power generation projects in Nepal, the development of cross-border transmission infrastructure, and two-way electricity trade with appropriate access to electricity markets in both countries, based on mutual benefits, market demand and applicable domestic regulations.

The statement also called for coordinated operation of the national power grids and institutional cooperation in sharing the latest operational information, technology and know-how.

The document further envisioned expanding such cooperation to include partner countries under the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) framework, subject to mutually agreed terms and conditions among all the parties involved.

Building on this understanding, Nepal and India have been trading electricity, while Nepal has also begun exporting electricity to Bangladesh under a trilateral arrangement using India's power grid.

The proposed 10-point vision document seeks to consolidate existing commitments, identify new avenues of cooperation and translate them into a long-term framework with measurable outcomes, the report said, quoting the Minister.

--IANS

scor/sd/