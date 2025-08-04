August 04, 2025 11:07 PM हिंदी

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' unit wraps up Pollachi shooting schedule

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) The makers of director Sudha Kongara's eagerly awaited period film, 'Parasakthi', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, on Monday announced that the unit had wrapped up its Pollachi shooting schedule.

Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, Dawn Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Wrapped up the Pollachi schedule for #Parasakthi. Final Leg Awaits."

Sources in the know say that some important sequences in the film were shot during this schedule, which began on July 18. However, Sivakarthikeyan had joined the unit a little later.

Sources had then pointed out that Sivakarthikeyan had been busy with completing some pending shots for A R Murugadoss's Madharasi and that he had joined the sets of Parasakthi shortly after completing his work in Madharasi.

It may be recalled that while the first schedule of 'Parasakthi' happened in Madurai, the unit headed to Sri Lanka for the film's second schedule. The schedule in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu was the third.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa and Sreeleela, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit showed that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser showed this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser gave away the fact that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

Parasakthi, which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

--IANS

Mkr/

