FM Sitharaman criticises TN CM Stalin for creating false narrative on pulses, oilseeds issue

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, and accused him of creating a false narrative on the Centre’s advisory to states to encourage farmers to grow more pulses and oilseeds as these are in short supply in the country and huge amounts have to be imported to meet the domestic requirement.

The Finance Minister pointed out that the communication to the States is an invitation to share the responsibility of national food security. Most of the State governments across party lines understood this and responded in the spirit of cooperative federalism. Only CM Stalin chose to sensationalise it, she said.

“Instead of wasting time on anti-Centre rhetoric, CM Stalin should explain to the people of Tamil Nadu why he is effectively giving away opportunities to foreign interests rather than making us self-reliant in pulses and oilseeds,” Sitharaman said.

"When essential food items depend on imports, domestic food security becomes vulnerable to external shocks and price fluctuations. That is not sustainable for a country of India’s size. Expanding domestic production of pulses and oilseeds is not only an economic necessity, but also a strategic need," she explained.

In response to Stalin’s challenge the Finance Minister put out the letter sent to the states in public domain. The letter points out that since there are excess stocks of paddy and rice in the country, states should encourage farmers to grow oilseeds and pulses which are in short supply. This would also help farmers to earn higher incomes, the letter points out.

True food sovereignty is only possible when the Centre and States work together to replace water-intensive surpluses with the essential crops India actually needs, she remarked.

Sitharaman said that building food security requires a constructive, continuous and positive engagement on agriculture with all stakeholders. However, Chief Minister MK Stalin appears to continue with what he and his party are good at — draw a wedge between the Centre and states, create false narratives and project themselves as the protectors of farmers and other Tamil people, she claimed.

“Doesn’t he know that huge imports of palm oil is because our demand for edible oil is not adequately met with oil seeds supply. Similar is the issue with pulses. Farmers can get better prices for crops in which there is a supply-demand gap. Clearly, farmers’ interest is not in CM Stalin’s mind,” the Finance Minister said.

By encouraging the production of pulses, oilseeds, and millets, India aims to achieves the twin objectives of ‘nutritional security’ through improved access to protein-rich crops and ‘economic stability’ by reducing the edible oil import bill, Sitharaman explained.

“It is surprising that CM Thiru Stalin has thrown a challenge on putting out the letter written by Secretary, Expenditure to all states. He has received it. He has chosen to misinterpret it. He would have himself put it up, if it strengthens his case. But no, he didn’t. By throwing up a challenge he has exhibited false bravado. We have no hesitation in giving the link to the letter,” Sitharaman said.

"Any Chief Minister with even a passing commitment to national interest would welcome this. Instead, CM Thiru Stalin chose to distort a constructive suggestion into a manufactured grievance — because for the DMK, India's strategic requirements are not a concern, they are an opportunity to score political points," Sitharaman added.

--IANS

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