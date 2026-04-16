April 16, 2026 11:01 PM हिंदी

Lionel Messi acquires Spanish club UE Cornella

Lionel Messi acquires Spanish club UE Cornellà

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Lionel Messi has made a significant move into football ownership by fully acquiring UE Cornellà, a Catalan team currently playing in Spain’s fourth tier, the Tercera RFEF.

Messi's investment highlights a deeper connection to Catalonia and a long-term plan to develop local talent. In the official statement, the purpose of the acquisition was clear: “With this operation, Messi strengthens his close relationship with Barcelona and his commitment to developing sports and local talent in Catalonia. This connection dates back to his time as an FC Barcelona player and has remained strong over the years.”

Founded in 1951, Cornellà is currently having a successful season, sitting third in their group and just five points behind leaders Manresa. They have already secured a spot in the promotion play-offs. Messi is expected to support the club with a solid investment plan, focusing on enhancing the youth academy and helping the team reach higher levels in Spanish football.

A major reason for Messi’s choice is Cornellà’s reputation as a talent hub. The club has consistently developed players who go on to succeed at the top level. The announcement emphasized this legacy: “Throughout its history, the club has stood out for its strong work with the youth academy and its ability to compete at the highest level within Spanish semi-professional football, establishing itself as a leader in training young players.”

It further stated, “Through its ranks, players have come through who later reached the elite of national and international football, such as David Raya, Jordi Alba, Gerard Martín, Javi Puado, Keita Baldé, Aitor Ruibal, and Ilie Sánchez.”

Messi’s move into ownership follows his growing involvement in youth development projects, including the ‘Messi Cup’ in Miami. This places him among a rising number of footballers investing in clubs.

--IANS

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