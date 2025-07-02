'Sitaare Zameen Par' actor Rishi Shahani finally meets his Kiran aka Juhi Chawla

July 02, 2025 12:10 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla recently made a 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actor's wish come true during a special screening of Aamir Khan's film.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan surprised the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' cast during the shoot of the family drama.

During SRK's interaction with the actors, they were talking about their favorite movie of King Khan and Rishi Shahani sang "Tu hain meri Kiran" from "Darr", mentioning the leading lady from the film, Juhi Chawla.

As Juhi graced the special screening of "Sitaare Zameen Par", Shahani was finally able to meet his Kiran. As he met her, Shahani was unable to control his excitement and gave her a tight hug. This precious moment was captioned, "Sharma ji finally meets his Kira".

Sharing the video on IG, the makers, Aamir Khan Productions penned, "Sharmaji got to live his fan moment all thanks to Juhi Chawla. #SitaareZameenPar Out Now, In Theatres Only.

Now, Juhi has also reshared the video on her Instagram stories.

After watching "Sitaare Zameen Par", Juhi also spilled her views on the movie. Applauding Aamir's latest outing, she was heard saying, “One of the best films I have seen! Aamir, you have outdone yourself in this film."

A spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 film "Taare Zameen Par", the drama has been inspired by the 2018 Spanish release "Champion".

It sheds light on the journey of a suspended basketball coach, who is ordered by the court to help a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament.

With Genelia Deshmukh as the leading lady, "Sitaare Zameen Par" features ten newcomers - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Released in the cinema halls on June 20th, "Sitaare Zameen Par" opened to rave reviews from both the audience and members of the industry.

--IANS

pm/

