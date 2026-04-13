Siraj pays final respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, consoles her granddaughter Zanai

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) India pacer Mohammed Siraj was among those who visited the residence of legendary singer Asha Bhosle to offer condolences, as family, friends and admirers gathered to bid their final farewell.

In a deeply emotional moment, Siraj was seen making his way through the crowd to Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle. Upon finding him, Zanai broke down, leaning on Siraj for comfort as he stood by her side, consoling her in her time of grief.

The two share a close, family-like bond and have often been seen together at social gatherings and celebrations. While their past public appearances had sparked speculation, Zanai had clarified that their relationship is akin to that of siblings.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was also overcome with emotion as he paid his last respects to legendary singer, who was laid to rest with full state honours on Monday.

Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali, who share a close, deeply personal bond with the iconic vocalist, arrived early to stand with the grieving family. Known to regard Bhosle as a maternal figure, the former India captain appeared visibly shaken during the final rites, as the nation mourned the loss of one of its most celebrated cultural figures.

Bhosle passed away on April 12 at Breach Candy Hospital, marking the end of an era in Indian music. Along with her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, she was known as an ardent supporter of Indian cricket.

Her passing drew widespread tributes from across the cricketing fraternity, with several players expressing their grief and remembering how her timeless voice had been a source of comfort and inspiration over the decades.

The tribute extended to the cricket field as well, with the Wankhede Stadium observing a minute’s silence ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The MI players also wore black armbands as a mark of respect, while the crowd joined in a moment of silence just before the start of play, honouring the legendary singer whose voice continues to resonate across generations.

--IANS

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