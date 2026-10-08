SIR row: 42 former judges write open letter, warn against bid to undermine ECI

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) In a strongly worded open letter, 42 former judges, including those from the Supreme Court and High Courts, on Thursday expressed grave concern over a sustained campaign to undermine the Election Commission, judiciary, and other constitutional institutions.

The signatories have questioned allegations of “vote theft” without supporting evidence, warning that repeatedly branding constitutional authorities as “thieves” and “compromised” risks eroding public trust in democracy.

“Criticism of institutions is a democratic right. Denigration is not,” the letter, signed by former Supreme Court Judges Hemant Gupta and Pankaj Mittal, among others, said.

Defending the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the signatories emphasised that it is a legally established exercise aimed at ensuring clean and accurate voter lists.

“Trust is the currency of democracy,” the letter warned, cautioning that attempts to delegitimise elections could fuel unrest and embolden anarchic elements.

The signatories include three former High Court Chief Justices. These are former Chief Justice of J&K and Delhi High Court B.C. Patel; Former Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Subhro Kamal Mukherjee; and Former Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, Permod Kohli.

The other signatories include former judges from High Courts and members of statutory bodies and regulators.

The letter came on a day when BJP national president Nitin Nabin slammed Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, over protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying that if the Opposition has any courage, it should resign from the seats it won through elections conducted by the Election Commission of India.

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi led another protest towards Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition MPs were detained by the Delhi Police after a bus carrying them was stopped near Janpath as INDIA bloc MPs sought to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, Nitin Nabin said, “I would say these are people with an anarchist mindset, who know only how to spread poison in society. After all, this very Election Commission conducted the elections in Kerala.”

“It also conducted the elections in Tamil Nadu, where they came to power. If he has the courage, Rahul Gandhi should first resign. The public is fully watching the game he is playing. This Leader of the Opposition is engaged in shielding infiltrators,” he said.

“They are trying to take away the rights of the people. We are trying to give them their rights back. I believe that people who belong here have the right to the country’s resources,” he added.

--IANS

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