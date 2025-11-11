November 11, 2025 11:36 AM हिंदी

Sinner downs ailing Auger-Aliassime to begin ATP Finals title defense

Sinner downs ailing Auger-Aliassime to begin ATP Finals title defense

Turin, Nov 11 (IANS) Home favourite Jannik Sinner made a confident start to his ATP Finals title defense with a 7-5, 6-1 opening victory against an injury-hampered Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

With his one-hour, 41-minute victory, Sinner improved to 1-0 in Bjorn Borg Group. The 24-year-old Italian is now on a 27-match winning streak indoors and has not dropped a set at the ATP Finals since his 2023 final defeat to Novak Djokovic, ATP reports.

With his win at Inalpi Arena, Sinner also kept alive his chances of pipping Carlos Alcaraz for ATP Year-End No. 1. The Italian trails his rival by 1,050 points in the Live Rankings, with Alcaraz having begun his ATP Finals campaign by defeating Alex de Minaur on Sunday afternoon.

Sinner and Auger-Aliassime played out a hard-fought first set. The Canadian dug deep to fend off two break points at 3-2 and a set point at 5-4, but he was unable to deny Sinner a decisive break in a 12th game in which he also appeared to start feeling pain in his left leg after he served at 0/30.

Auger-Aliassime took an off-court medical time-out at the end of the first set and although he battled but was unable to recover from dropping serve in the second game of the second set. He also received treatment on his leg on court at 0-3, when he indicated to the physio that he was feeling pain in his left calf, and again at 1-4.

Sinner struck the ball cleanly throughout the match and he retained his focus throughout as Auger-Aliassime’s physical struggles played out across the net.

The second seed finished the match having won 89 per cent (32/36) of points behind his first serve, according to ATP Stats.

"I hope it‘s nothing too serious. I wish him obviously a very speedy recovery and hopefully he is back to 100 per cent physically," Sinner said of Auger-Aliassime.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Playing against India in India is never easy: Ganguly feels upcoming series will be tough for SA

Playing against India in India is never easy: Ganguly feels upcoming series will be tough for SA

Chiranjeevi believes Dharmendra’s death hoax, offers condolence to family in a now deleted post

Chiranjeevi believes Dharmendra’s death hoax, offers condolence to family in a now deleted post

Aussies will be dusted 3-2 in Ashes at home: O’Keefe's bold prediction for The Ashes

Aussies will be dusted 3-2 in Ashes at home: O’Keefe's bold prediction for The Ashes

Healy picks uncapped Weatherald to open with Khawaja in Australia XI for Ashes opener

Healy picks uncapped Weatherald to open with Khawaja in Australia XI for Ashes opener

Vishal on Delhi blast: May those people behind this atrocious act be caught and punished severely! (Photo Credit: Vishal/X)

Vishal on Delhi blast: May those people behind this atrocious act be caught and punished severely!

'Voting is greatest donation one can give': BJP, JD(U) leaders on 2nd phase of Bihar polls

'Voting is greatest donation one can give': BJP, JD(U) leaders on 2nd phase of Bihar polls

Javed Akhtar falls for Dharmendra's death hoax, Family confirms the actor is alive

Javed Akhtar falls for Dharmendra's death hoax, Family confirms the actor is alive

ECI records 14.55 pc polling in 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly election

ECI records 14.55 pc polling in 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly election

Hema Malini expresses anger over false reports of Dharmendra's demise: 'What is happening is unforgivable'

Hema Malini expresses anger over false reports of Dharmendra's demise: 'What is happening is unforgivable'

World leaders express solidarity with India after deadly Delhi blast

World leaders express solidarity with India after deadly Delhi blast