Uttarakhand: Chamoli residents script stories of self-reliance through PMKVY scheme

Chamoli, March 5 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), imparting short-term skill training to scores of unemployed youth and upskilling the vocational skills of others, has brought commendable changes in lives of local residents of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.

Women, in particular, have drawn benefits of the scheme by subscribing to the government's financial assistance and starting their own ventures.

Today, many women beneficiaries have started self-sustaining enterprises while others have achieved considerable success and fame in the neighbourhood.

Chamoli, despite having treacherous terrains, has emerged as example of many such self-sustaining enterprises, with many being run by women.

Many women, having receiving training under the scheme, have started their own businesses and today are earning good income.

This skill development initiative has brought positive changes in their lives.

As of now, more than 200 women in the district have been trained under the scheme.

Under the scheme, women are provided training in jute bag manufacturing, sewing, embroidery, handicrafts, and other useful products.

After the training, they start their own businesses through self-help groups (SHGs) or individually.

Jute bags and other products are in high demand in the market. This has not only strengthened their financial situation but also boosted their confidence in their families and society.

The training centres also provide them with information on product quality, packaging, and marketing, enabling them to reach a wider market.

A beneficiary Seema Negi told IANS that she learned sewing for free during the training.

She is now sewing jute bags using a sewing machine and has also learnt to make women suits and ethnic dresses.

She also praised the initiative as well as the Central government and said that this has made many women like her self-reliant.

Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) scheme was launched in 2015 to encourage and promote skill development in the country, by providing free short duration skill training and incentivising this by providing monetary rewards to youth for skill certification.

