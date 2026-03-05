Firecrackers, dhols and roars of joy as India enter T20 World Cup final

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) A wave of celebration swept across India after the national team edged past England in a thrilling semifinal to enter the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. From big cities to small towns, fans poured out onto the streets waving the Tricolour, bursting firecrackers and beating dhols (drums) late into the night.

At Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the atmosphere was electric as chants of “India, India”, “Vande Mataram” and “Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega” echoed through the stands long after the final ball was bowled.

“This is unbelievable. My heart was in my mouth in the last three overs,” said a college student celebrating outside the stadium. “But when Bumrah bowled those yorkers, we knew India would do it.”

The defending champions clinched a dramatic seven-run victory to reach their second successive T20 World Cup final, holding their nerve despite a sensational century from England’s Jacob Bethell and set themselves up for becoming the first nation to win the title thrice.

Earlier, India had posted a daunting 253/7, powered by a brilliant 89 from Sanju Samson. The aggressive total set the tone for a high-octane contest as England launched a fierce chase.

England began in explosive fashion, racing to 68 runs in the Power Play. However, they also lost three crucial wickets, including skipper Harry Brook, who was caught brilliantly by Axar Patel off Jasprit Bumrah — the Indian pacer’s 500th international wicket.

Jos Buttler soon followed, bowled by Varun Chakravarthy with a deceptive googly that rattled the middle stump, leaving England at 64/3 in the sixth over.

Yet the chase stayed alive thanks to Bethell, who produced a breathtaking innings. He smashed his half-century in just 19 balls and continued to attack relentlessly, sending the ball soaring into the stands with fearless stroke play.

Inside the stadium, the crowd oscillated between tension and celebration as the English batter kept the target within reach.

“Bethell scared us for a while,” admitted a fan draped in the Indian flag. “But when Pandya got Curran out, the whole stadium erupted. I’ve never heard Wankhede this loud.”

Bethell eventually brought up a magnificent century in just 45 balls, studded with eight fours and seven sixes, keeping England’s hopes alive deep into the chase.

England needed 45 runs from the final three overs, and the match hung in the balance. But Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass in death bowling, conceding just six runs in the 18th over with three pinpoint yorkers.

Hardik Pandya then followed it up brilliantly in the next over, giving away only nine runs and removing Sam Curran to tilt the contest firmly in India’s favour.

The decisive moment came in the final over when Bethell was run out attempting a risky second run off the very first ball. The Wankhede crowd erupted in deafening celebration as England’s hopes faded.

“Everyone around me was hugging strangers,” said a businessman, who had travelled from Gujarat for the match. “This is what cricket does in India — it brings the whole country together.”

Although Jofra Archer struck three late sixes, the target proved too steep as England fell short by seven runs.

As the final moments unfolded, the roar from the stands was matched by celebrations across the country, where fans lit fireworks, danced in the streets and chanted slogans celebrating India’s march into the World Cup final.

“Now we want the trophy,” said a fan, smiling amid the celebrations. “One more win and the whole nation will celebrate again.”

