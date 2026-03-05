March 06, 2026 12:29 AM हिंदी

Gautham Menon, Samuthirakani-starrer 'Carmeni Selvam' to hit screens on April 3

Gautham Menon, Samuthirakani-starrer 'Carmeni Selvam' to hit screens on April 3 (Photo: IANS/PR)

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) The makers of director Ram Chakri's upcoming financial drama 'Carmeni Selvam', featuring actors Samuthirakani and director Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead, have now announced that their film will hit screens on April 5 this year.

Produced by Pathway Productions, the film, apart from Samuthirakani and Gautham Vasudev Menon, features actresses Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and Abhinaya in pivotal roles.

Sharing the release date announcement poster put out by the producers, the film's publicist, Nikil Murugan wrote, "#CarmeniSelvam arrives in cinemas APRIL 03. TAMIL & TELUGU Worldwide. Two remarkable actors. A story from the heart. Starring @thondankani & @menongautham. Directed by Ram Chakri."

The film had triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs after the makers released a teaser last year.

The teaser began with a voiceover from Samuthirakani: “There are many means to make money.”

From there, different voices chimed in with conflicting pieces of advice on overspending, bold loans, cryptocurrency bets, and even dubious shortcuts—offering a witty reflection of how money and success were viewed in modern society.

The teaser gave the impression that the film would have a light-hearted tone. One also got the impression that the film would have a sprinkling of irony and humour, making its social observations both sharp and entertaining.

It suggested that the story could revolve around the financial needs and decisions that shaped people’s lives, a theme that resonates strongly in today’s credit-based economy and EMI driven lifestyle.

Visually, the teaser showed Samuthirakani as a family man with Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli as his wife and a young son. In contrast, glimpses of him abroad, seemingly alone, raise questions about his journey.

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s presence in an undisclosed role further added to the intrigue, leaving audiences speculating about his importance in the story.

The teaser concluded with Samuthirakani’s memorable line: “If you want to be rich, learn to spend like a rich man. If you don’t have the money, borrow and spend.”

On the technical front, sources said Ram Chakri was likely to bring a fresh vision as both writer and director. Cinematography for the film is by Yuvaraj Dakshan while music for the film is by Music Cloud Technologies.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that with its timely theme, relatable premise, and light yet thought-provoking tone, Carmeni Selvam has shaped up to be a film that will spark conversations.

--IANS

mkr/

