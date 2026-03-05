Litton, Rana return as Bangladesh name squad for Pakistan ODIs

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Bangladesh have recalled Litton Das, fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam into their ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan starting on March 11 in Mirpur.

Bangladesh chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain confirmed that the team selections were driven by the goal to strengthen the middle order, following the failure of several players to secure their spots.

"We have provided opportunities to several players in the middle order, but unfortunately some have not done enough to secure their places. With that in mind, Afif Hossain has been recalled. He has never been away from our plans. Afif brings valuable experience and is currently in good touch. Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan has been retained, and this is another opportunity for him to fulfil the potential he has shown," Ashraf said.

Litton endured a prolonged slump in ODI cricket and has not reached double figures in his last eight ODI innings dating back to December 2023, but the selectors are backing his experience to prove valuable.

"Litton Das may not have produced his best in recent ODIs but you can't overlook the experience of nearly a hundred international matches in this format. He has been working closely with the coaches on his game. We believe he will soon perform in the manner he is capable of. We are considering him as an option to strengthen the middle order. Soumya Sarkar, meanwhile, has been in excellent form at the international level," Ashraf added.

Bangladesh will be missing two fast bowlers for the series. Hasan Mahmud is recovering from a right tennis elbow injury, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib is experiencing back pain. Both are expected to be fully fit by month's end.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

