October 09, 2026 6:46 PM हिंदी

Singapore issues haze advisory for travellers as air quality turns ‘unhealthy’

Singapore issues haze advisory for travellers as air quality turns ‘unhealthy’

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, on Friday issued an advisory for travellers to the city-state, saying Singapore had been recording Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings in the ‘unhealthy’ range for a few days due to transboundary haze.

“Attention travellers to Singapore, Singapore has been experiencing Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings crossing into the ‘unhealthy’ range for a few days now due to transboundary haze. Encourage travellers to refer to official NEA advisories to plan for the day ahead,” Wong posted on X.

The High Commissioner also outlined the precautions advised by Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) for periods of poor air quality, particularly for vulnerable groups.

“For periods when the air quality crosses into the unhealthy range, NEA has advised healthy people to reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities, while vulnerable groups like the elderly, children and pregnant women, as well as people with chronic lung or heart disease, should minimise or avoid such activities altogether,” he stated.

Neighbouring Malaysia has also been hit by the severe haze.

School closures due to worsening air quality from severe haze have been expanded to several states as well as the capital Kuala Lumpur and the administrative capital of Putrajaya on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Schools in areas that record Air Pollutant Index (API) readings of more than 180 are to close starting Friday, while schools in areas that record APIs of more than 150 for three consecutive days will close from October 12, the education ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

According to the country’s air quality rating, an API reading of zero to 50 is “good,” 51 to 100 “moderate,” 101 to 200 “unhealthy,” 201 to 300 “very unhealthy,” and 301 and above “hazardous.”

Data from the country’s Air Pollutant Index Management System showed most areas across Peninsular Malaysia recording unhealthy readings as of 1 pm, with the states of Selangor, Johor and Negeri Sembilan along the west coast being particularly affected.

--IANS

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