Singapore envoy, CDS General Raja Subramani discuss bilateral defence ties

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Tuesday, discussing defence cooperation between the armed forces of two nations through exercises, exchanges and established dialogues.

During the meeting, Simon Wong congratulated General Subramani on his appointment as India's CDS.

"Had an introductory call today on Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, General NS Raja Subramani. Congratulated him on his recent appointment and reflected on the breadth of long-running defence cooperation between the armed forces of both countries through major exercises, exchanges, and established dialogues. Also shared views on furthering this strong partnership under General Subramani’s leadership. - HC Wong," Singapore's High Commissioner to India posted on X.

Last month, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a meeting with the Defence Ministers of Singapore and New Zealand on the sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, with discussions focussed on strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing maritime cooperation, advancing information-sharing mechanisms.

In a statement shared on X, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence stated, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh held productive interactions with Defence Minister of New Zealand Mr Chris Penk and Minister for Defence of Singapore Mr Chan Chun Sing on the sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue 2026."

"The engagements focused on strengthening bilateral defence ties, enhancing maritime cooperation, advancing information-sharing mechanisms, and reaffirming a shared commitment to a secure, stable and inclusive Indo-Pacific," it added.

Rajesh Kumar Singh also met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana reception hosted on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Singapore President Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana reception hosted on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026. The discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral strategic ties and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest," Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, posted on X.

Earlier in April, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sunayna visited Singapore's Changi Naval Base for a port call as part of the IOS SAGAR deployment under the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions). Upon arrival in Singapore, the ship received a warm welcome, reaffirming strong maritime ties between the two nations.

--IANS

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