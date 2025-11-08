November 08, 2025 1:49 AM हिंदी

Sindhu writes a heartfelt note for retiring Tai Tzu-ying, remembers battles fought with old rival

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) India's two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has penned a heartfelt note on social media for Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying, the Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist, who announced her retirement from the sport on Friday.

Tai Tzu-ying, the two-time World Championships medallist and gold medal winner at the 2018 Asian Games and bronze four years ago at Incheon, announced her decision to quit the sport at the age of 31.

“A beautiful chapter has come to an end. Thank you, badminton, for everything you have given me,” the 31-year-old wrote on her Instagram account. “Eventually, my injuries forced me to leave the court. I couldn’t end my career the way I had hoped, and it took me a while to come to terms with that.

“I haven’t decided what I‘ll do next, but for now, I’m going to enjoy a life without alarm clocks,” she added.

On Friday, Sindhu remembered the battles she fought against the legend from Chinese Taipei -- especially in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2019 World Championship-- and described how Tai pushed the Indian star to her limits.

"For over 15 years, you were the opponent who pushed me to my limits every single time. Two of the most important medals of my life — the Rio 2016 Olympic silver and the 2019 World Championship gold — came after playing you in those marathon, heart-stopping matches.

"In Rio, we met in the pre-quarters, and in Basel, it was the quarters — and both times I had to dig as deep as I ever have. And of course, you got me back in the 2021 semifinals and denied me an Asian Games gold. I still remember that one with a smile," PV Sindhu said in a post on her Instagram page.

Sindhu, 30, also discussed how she disliked playing against Tai, who is renowned for her wristy play and deceptive shots.

"I won’t hide it: I hated playing you. Your wristwork, your deception, your calm brilliance made me dig deeper than I ever imagined I could. Facing you changed me as an athlete. @taesang2734 (Park Tae-sang) will tell you how much we prepared before playing you," wrote Sindhu.

Sindhu also wrote about the friendship they built beyond their rivalry and deep respect. "But beyond the rivalry, we built something truly meaningful. A quiet friendship, a deep respect, and a bond shaped through years of battles that only we fully understand," she wrote.

"Watching you step away feels like losing a piece of my own journey. The sport will miss your magic, and so will I. It is starting to hit me that my generation of players is slowly beginning to step away, and nothing really prepares you for that.

"Wishing you the most beautiful second innings, dear Tai," Sindhu wrote in her message on social media.

