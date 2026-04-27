Sindhu assumes full voting position on BWF Council

Horsens, April 27 (IANS) One of the most accomplished athletes in the history of badminton now steps into the global governance of the sport. Olympic medallist and World Champion P. V. Sindhu has assumed a full voting position on the Council of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) following her election as chair of the BWF Athletes’ Commission.

The Indian badminton ace has been a part of BWF Athletes' Commission since 2017 and has been a BWF Integrity Ambassador since 2020. Last December, the Indian ace was elected Chair of the BWF Athletes’ Commission for the 2026–2029 term.

After completing the formal votting process, Sindhu officially entered the BWF Council at the end of 2025. She made her first appearance before the global badminton membership during the BWF Annual General Meeting in Horsens, marking the beginning of her tenure within the sport’s highest governing body.

"It is a true honour and privilege to take on this responsibility within the Badminton World Federation and to represent the voices of athletes from around the world. Badminton has given me so much, and I feel deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the sport in this capacity.

"I am especially grateful to BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul for her warmth and encouragement, and I look forward to working closely with the Council and the wider BWF community as we continue to strengthen and grow this wonderful sport across the world," Sindhu said in a statement.

As a voting member of the Council, the two-time Olympic medallist will participate in discussions and decisions on matters that shape the future of the sport, bringing the perspectives and experiences of elite athletes directly into the heart of global badminton leadership.

"Her presence within the council is particularly significant as it remains rare for an active athlete competing at the highest level of the sport to simultaneously hold a voting position within badminton’s global governance structure. In this role, Sindhu will help ensure that the voices, experiences and priorities of players are represented at the highest levels of decision-making," BWG stated in a release.

Over the past decade, Sindhu has established herself not only as one of badminton’s most successful players but also as one of its most respected global ambassadors. Her elevation to the BWF Council reflects the trust placed in her leadership, experience and understanding of the sport at its highest level.

Sindhu’s presence on the BWF Council represents an important step in ensuring that the insights, experiences and perspectives of athletes remain central to the evolution of badminton, helping shape a stronger and more inclusive future for the sport globally.

"Over many years, P. V. Sindhu has demonstrated exceptional skill, grace and spirit on the court, and it is wonderful to now have such an outstanding role model representing the voice of our athletes. Athletes are the heart of our sport, and their voices must remain central to every decision we make.

"Through the BWF Athletes’ Commission, our global badminton community continues to be shaped by those who live and breathe the game. We very much look forward to working closely with Sindhu in the years ahead as we continue our efforts to grow badminton and strengthen its place among the world’s leading sports," BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said.

--IANS

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