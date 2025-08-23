Simran calls on Superstar Rajinikanth; classifies meeting as "timeless"

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) One of Tamil film industry's popular actresses, Simran, who met Superstar Rajinikanth at his residence, on Saturday classified the meeting as being "timeless".

The actress, who has made a name for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries with her brilliant performances, took to her X timeline to post pictures of herself with the Superstar.

She wrote, "Some meetings are timeless. Grateful to spend a beautiful moment with our Superstar. #Coolie & #TouristFamily success made this meet even more special."

It may be recalled that Simran was among those who had congratulated Superstar Rajinikanth on completing 50 legendary years in cinema. The actress had then said that she would always cherish the privilege of working with him.

Taking to her X timeline to post the congratulatory message, she had said, "From the silver screen to the hearts of millions, your magic has only grown stronger. To the man who redefined style, stardom, and simplicity, Rajini Sir, working with you has been a privilege I’ll always cherish. Congratulations on 50 legendary years in cinema!"

Interestingly, Superstar Rajinikanth had showered praise on Simran's film, 'Tourist Family', which has gone on to emerge as one of biggest superhits in the Tamil film industry this year.

Million Dollar Studios, the production house that produced the film, had quoted Rajinikanth as terming the film "Super".

In a tweet that it had put out during the film's release, the production house said, "SUPER… SUPERR… SUPERRR EXTRAORDINARY!” — Superstar Rajinikanth. That was the electrifying reaction from the one and only Superstar, delivered over a phone call after watching #TouristFamily. An unforgettable moment, etched with his excitement and warmth. Written & directed by @abishanjeevinth. A @RSeanRoldan musical."

For the unaware, Tourist Family, which hit screens on May 1 this year, was a feel-good family entertainer that featured Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. It also featured Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Aravind Viswanathan was the cinematographer of the film, which had music by Shaan Rahman. The film’s editing was by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction was by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film was backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.

