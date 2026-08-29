Simbu's request to producers: Give that "extra push" to small films to help them reach audiences!

Chennai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actor Silambarasan, who has showered praise on director Raja Karuppasamy's recently released Tamil rural comedy entertainer, 'Modha Rathri', has now urged producers to give an "extra push" to good small films in order to ensure they reached audiences.

Taking to his social media timelines to shower praise on the critically acclaimed film, featuring Anishma Anilkumar and Rishikanth in the lead, Silambarasan aka Simbu wrote, "Watched #ModhaRathri and really enjoyed it. We often discover small, beautiful films from other languages and celebrate them so much. When a Tamil film attempts something fresh with a new team, I feel we should give it the same love and support."

He went on to say, "A story unfolding over a single night, set around a village wedding, with so many characters and little moments that felt so real. The writing, the humour, the way people react to each other, and the characters were all handled really well. Really happy to see a new director and team make something so rooted and interesting. My appreciation to director #RajaKaruppasamy, the entire cast and crew and everyone who backed this film."

It was then that he made a request to producers. He wrote, "A small request to our producers too… films like these need that extra push to reach the audience. Good content deserves to be discovered."

The actor concluded the post by giving a shout out, asking his fans and film buffs to watch the film. "And to all my fans and everyone who loves cinema, do watch #ModhaRathri in theatres and support the team. Wishing the entire team lots of success. Keep making good cinema!"

For the unaware, the film hit screens worldwide on August 21 this year.

'Modha Rathiri' revolves around an ordinary village wedding that turns into an extraordinary rollercoaster of hilarious misunderstandings, unexpected twists and heartwarming emotions.

Set entirely over the course of a single night, the film keeps the laughs coming as one surprise leads to another. Rishikanth is debuting as hero through this film while actress Anishma Anilkumar, who won appreciation for her outstanding performance in ‘Sirai’ and ‘Youth’, plays the female lead.

Apart from Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar, the film also features actors Chetan, A. Venkatesh, Bucks, Abdool Lee, Shelly Kishore, Sangeetha Balan, Banupriya, Sumithra Devi L., Varshini Karmegham, Karthikeyan, Velan, and Kowshik Kabilan among others.

The technical crew comprises Surendran Paranjothi as cinematographer, Ashok Arjunan as editor, and Bharath Sankar composing the music. Poornima Ramaswamy has designed the costumes while Art direction has been taken care of by A. Balumahendra.

--IANS

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