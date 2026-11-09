November 09, 2026 12:19 PM हिंदी

Simbu's 'Arasan' makers release glimpse video; actor plays a character called Daas in film!

Simbu's 'Arasan' makers release glimpse video; actor plays a character called Daas in film! (Photo: Kalaippuli S Thanu/X)

Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) The makers of director Vetrimaran's eagerly awaited film 'Arasan', featuring actor Silambarasan alias Simbu in the lead, have now released a glimpse video of the actor from the film and disclosed that he plays a character called Daas in the action entertainer.

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, whose production house V Creations is producing this film, took to his social media timelines to share the link to the glimpse video.

He wrote, "They call the KING “DAAS”! Glimpse into ARASAN’s world soon!

Happy Diwali! Let the Fire works continue."

The glimpse video shows Daas (Simbu), with a machete in his hand, taking on a bunch of rowdy sheeters who launch a full-scale attack on him. The glimpse video shows Daas emerging victorious.

Anirudh is scoring the music for this much-awaited film from Vetrimaran.

It may be recalled that the previous schedule, which had gone on for almost two months and which had concluded in June this year, had been a really challenging one for the unit.

The previous schedule had been shot entirely at night and actor Simbu, who had been continuously shooting at night from April 25, heaved a sigh of relief when it ended.

In fact, Simbu, in an update, had disclosed that he had been shooting continuously for over two months at night for director Vetrimaran's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Arasan'. The actor, in a light hearted manner, had lamented that the gruelling schedule had left his circadian rhythm "officially confused".

The unit of the film had wrapped up its first schedule, which was going on at Kovilpatti, on December 21 last year.

The film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons. Firstly, it is the first time that Simbu and ace director Vetri Maran are working together. Next, the film is being produced by one of Tamil cinema's top producers Kalaipuli S Thanu. What has added to the excitement is that the makers recently announced that actor Vijay Sethupathi had been roped in for the project.

Vetrimaran's film with Simbu will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Samuthirakani, Andrea Jeremiah and Kishore in key roles.

-IANS

mkr/

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